Apple has just updated its website with new AirPods , a new Pink Sand iPhone XS Smart Battery Case case, and a bunch of new Apple Watch band colors . Not to be left out of the spring overhaul, the iPhone XS silicone and leather cases also received a new coat of paint.

New colors for the Silicone Case for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max include Spearmint, Delft Blue, and Papaya — matching the colors of the newly-release Apple Watch Sport Bands. The Leather Case for iPhone XS and Leather Folio for iPhone XS Max add Cornflower, Sunset, and Lilac options.

Prices remain unchanged and the new color options are available to order today.

See at Apple

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.