What you need to know
- OtterBox adds Droid Scramble and Kylo Ren designs to Star Wars Galactic Collection.
- Available for iPhone XS and older.
- Entire collection discounted by 10% with free U.S. shipping.
A new Star Wars movie is fast approaching and OtterBox is celebrating its release by adding a couple of new cases to its Star Wars lineup. Featuring your favorite droids and Kylo Ren, the new ultra protective Symmetry Series Star Wars cases allow you to display your allegiance to the Light Side or the Dark Side of the Force. They are available for iPhone XS and older.
If you're a diehard Star Wars fan, you've probably already come across OtterBox's range of Star Wars Symmetry cases. Like the previous releases, the neweset additions are ultra-slim, super-protective, and feature some of the most popular characters from the franchise. Both of the new cases feature a synthetic rubber internal layer with a polycarbonate outer shell to keep your phone protected inside.
The newest designs in the Symmetry line up are now available via OtterBox's website with prices starting at $46, though you can save 10% across the entire Star Wars collection right now including the newest additions. Shipping is free.
Choose wisely
Star Wars Galactic Collection
Will you choose to represent the Light Side or the Dark Side? OtterBox's Galactic Collection features your favorite characters and you can take 10% off right now and get free shipping.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get a fashion-forward Casery case without sacrificing protection
If you're looking for an Instagram-worthy iPhone case that doesn't bulk up your phone but still protects it, look no further than a Casery iPhone Case. You'll find tons of adorable and trendy designs from which to choose.
Apple launches special Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans day
Apple is planning to celebrate Veterans Day with a brand new Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
The Mac Pro is now FCC approved, is a launch close at hand?
Numerous reports have confirmed that Apple's Mac Pro has received FCC approval ahead of its launch.
Here are all of the new Star Wars Funko Pops you can get this weekend
There are a lot of new Star Wars Funko Pops that came out today for Triple Force Friday. Here are all of the new ones you can get your hands on.