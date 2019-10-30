A new Star Wars movie is fast approaching and OtterBox is celebrating its release by adding a couple of new cases to its Star Wars lineup. Featuring your favorite droids and Kylo Ren, the new ultra protective Symmetry Series Star Wars cases allow you to display your allegiance to the Light Side or the Dark Side of the Force. They are available for iPhone XS and older.

If you're a diehard Star Wars fan, you've probably already come across OtterBox's range of Star Wars Symmetry cases. Like the previous releases, the neweset additions are ultra-slim, super-protective, and feature some of the most popular characters from the franchise. Both of the new cases feature a synthetic rubber internal layer with a polycarbonate outer shell to keep your phone protected inside.

The newest designs in the Symmetry line up are now available via OtterBox's website with prices starting at $46, though you can save 10% across the entire Star Wars collection right now including the newest additions. Shipping is free.