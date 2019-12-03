A new report by the Economic Daily News (via MacRumors has Apple representatives meeting with Taiwanese company GIS to discuss the possibility of putting an under-display fingerprint sensor into a 2020 iPhone.

The report – or pair of reports, to be accurate – claims that Apple intends to use a Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in at least one of the iPhone models that are pencilled in for a 2020 release. However, the same reports note that the design could be pushed back to a 2021 iPhone instead. That, if anything, sounds like the hedging of bets to me.

As MacRumors notes, ultrasnoic fingerprints ensors are just one option here.