Today, Niantic announced the schedule of events for November 2020 in Pokémon Go and the month seems as though it will be considerably calmer than October and previous months. There were also a number of undisclosed Pokémon in the announcement, with a promise for more details soon.

Togetic will be taking over for Shedinja as the Research Breakthrough Reward encounter. There will be a number of familiar Pokémon in Legendary Raids and Spotlight hours.

Legendary Five Star Raids for November will include:

As previously announced, from Friday, October 23 through Thursday, November 5, Darkrai will be the Legendary Raid boss.

From Thursday, November 5 through Monday, November 16, a familiar Pokémon will be returning to Legendary Raids.

From Monday, November 16 through Tuesday, November 24, the Legendary Swords of Justice, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will return to Legendary Raids.

From Tuesday, November 24 through Monday, November 30, a new Pokémon will be taking over Legendary Raids.

The Spotlight Hours will include:

November 3 will feature Cubone and double catch Stardust.

November 10 will feature Jigglypuff and double catch XP.

November 17 will feature Meowth and double catch Candy.

November 24 will feature Barboach and double transfer Candy.

Additionally, there will be a Timed Research event happening on November 28 with more details to come at a later date. There were also some updates announced, including more details about individual Pokémon you've caught, such as what sort of egg it hatched from or Raid it was battled in; and a limit to the number of Special Research lines new Trainers will be given to work on at once.

Which of these familiar faces are you most excited to see again? Do you have any guesses as to who these mysterious familiar faces might be? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our coverage of the Pokémon Go Halloween 2020 event so you can make sure to catch 'em all!