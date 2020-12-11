Today, Niantic announced a new, paid Special Research centered around the Galarian regional variant of Mr. Mime and its evolution, Mr. Rime. Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr. Rime, the Dancing Pokémon and the Comedian Pokémon respectively, were originally encountered in the Galar region of Gen VIII. Although the original Mr. Mime is a Regional Exclusive in Pokémon Go, only appearing in Europe, it's Galarian variant will be available for players around the world.

To celebrate the Pokémon Go debut of Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr Rime, all players will have access to an event running from Friday, December 18 through Monday, December 21. During this event, the following Pokémon will be attracted by Incense:

Jynx

Swinub

Spoink

Woobat

Cubchoo

Additionally, Shiny Cubchoo will make its Pokémon Go debut and Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Trainers who purchase a ticket for the Special Research story, Tap... Tap... Tappity-Tap... will be able to earn the following:

Enough Mr. Mime Candy to evolve Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime

A special event medal

Encounters with Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whismur, Chimecho, and Snorunt

A new Avatar Pose inspired by Mr. Mime

Three Incense

Three Rare Candies

30 Ultra Balls

Three Premium Battle Passes

A Poffin

Two Glacial Lure Modules

Three Super Incubators

Three Star Pieces

Additionally, there will be exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Jynx, Lapras, Woobat, and Cubchoo. Tickets will cost $8USD or local equivalent and will be active on Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20.

Are you hyped for the Pokémon Go debut of Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr. Rime? Will you be on the hunt for a Shiny Cubchoo? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!