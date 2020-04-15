What you need to know
- OtterBox's Amplify Glass screen protectors that feature antimicrobial technology are now up for sale.
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max versions are $49.95.
- An iPhone SE-compatible model is coming soon.
Announced back in January at CES, the new OtterBox Amplify Glass Antimicrobial screen protector is now available to order. While OtterBox isn't marketing the new screen protector as something you should consider during our current health crisis, it's probably going to find a particularly receptive audience of buyers right now regardless.
Safety first
OtterBox Amplify Glass Antimicrobial Screen Protector
Protect your iPhone's display and reduce the number of germs you touch every day. OtterBox has screen protectors to fit iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max screen sizes with a version to fit 4.7-inch iPhones (like the new iPhone SE) coming soon.
Our phones are pretty gross, going absolutely everywhere with us including potentially unsanitary places like the bathroom. We touch our screens hundreds of times a day and those germs get transferred back and forth with ease. While it might not look any different to other glass screen protectors, the new model from OtterBox has EPA-registered silver-ion antimicrobial technology built into the glass to rid its surface of 99.9% of germs while still offering the usual protection from scratches and scuffs.
The new Amplify Glass screen protector is offered in sizes to fit iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Given the screen dimensions are the same between the current crop of iPhone models and previous-gen versions, these should also work fine with devices like iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.
If you're eyeing up the just-announced iPhone SE or are rocking an iPhone 8 or another 4.7-inch model, you'll be glad to see there is a compatible version coming for you, though it's not yet available to order.
