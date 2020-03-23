A new report eases some fears that Apple iPhone partner, Foxconn, wouldn't be able to cope with the demands created by iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro production. According to a Nikkei report, Foxconn now has enough workers to deal with the uptick in production numbers.

There had been concern that Foxconn might struggle due to coronavirus and the number of workers who were unavailable as a result. Now, it seems, the company has been able to accrue enough people to get the job done.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the top assembler of Apple's iPhones, said it has secured enough workers to meet "seasonal demand" at all major Chinese plants, stressing a steady recovery from the labor shortage caused by the novel coronavirus epidemic on the mainland. The company issued a statement Sunday night saying recruitment goals have been reached.

With Apple likely to announce iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro this September, Foxconn will need to have mass production of the phones under control within the next couple of months. That's assuming Apple is to continue with its history of making the new phones available in multiple countries on day one.

If production wasn't meeting expectations, Apple did – and still does – have the option of launching in fewer countries initially, bringing more online in the weeks following the initial launch. Hopefully, today's news means that move isn't required anymore.