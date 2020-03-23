What you need to know
- Foxconn says that it now has enough workers to deal with "seasonal demand".
- That demand likely relates to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro production.
- This will be music to Apple's ears.
A new report eases some fears that Apple iPhone partner, Foxconn, wouldn't be able to cope with the demands created by iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro production. According to a Nikkei report, Foxconn now has enough workers to deal with the uptick in production numbers.
There had been concern that Foxconn might struggle due to coronavirus and the number of workers who were unavailable as a result. Now, it seems, the company has been able to accrue enough people to get the job done.
Taiwan's Foxconn, the top assembler of Apple's iPhones, said it has secured enough workers to meet "seasonal demand" at all major Chinese plants, stressing a steady recovery from the labor shortage caused by the novel coronavirus epidemic on the mainland. The company issued a statement Sunday night saying recruitment goals have been reached.
With Apple likely to announce iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro this September, Foxconn will need to have mass production of the phones under control within the next couple of months. That's assuming Apple is to continue with its history of making the new phones available in multiple countries on day one.
If production wasn't meeting expectations, Apple did – and still does – have the option of launching in fewer countries initially, bringing more online in the weeks following the initial launch. Hopefully, today's news means that move isn't required anymore.
Free money! Add funds to your Apple ID and get 10% extra in some countries.
They say that there's no such thing as a free lunch. But Apple is giving you free money which is even better!
You can now buy as many items as you want at Apple Stores outside of China
After a week or so of imposing purchase limits on products outside of China, Apple has now removed them. The limits remain if you're in China, though.
This concept puts LiDAR into an iPhone for the first time and it looks...ok
The refreshed iPad Pro now has a LiDAR Scanner and the chances are very good that we can expect iPhone 12 Pro to get one, too.
Personalize your Withings Move with these fashionable bands
Express your unique style with one of these fashionable bands for your Withings Move. Whether you're looking for classic leather, silicone, fun patterns, or lots of bling, we've found the perfect band for you.