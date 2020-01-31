What you need to know
- Pokémon Day 2020 will occur on Thursday, February 27.
- A brand new Mythical Pokémon will be unveiled for Pokémon Day and will be making an appearance in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- Also in celebration of Pokémon Day, there will be special Max Raid Battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Thanks to a post on the Official Japanese Pokémon website, we have confirmation that a brand new Mythical Pokémon is coming soon. This new Mythical Pokémon will be featured in the upcoming Pokémon movie: Pokémon The Movie: Coco. The 23rd Pokémon movie, Pokémon The Movie: Coco will premiere on Friday, July 10, 2020, but you won't have to wait til then to meet the newest Mythical Pokémon. In celebration of Pokémon Day, the anniversay of the first Pokémon games' release, The Pokémon Company will be introducing this new Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield. So be sure to tune in on February 27, 2020 when The Pokémon Company will release all the details on this exciting new creature!
In addition introducing to the newest Mythical Pokémon, Pokémon Sword and Shield will have special Max Raid Battles exclusively on Pokémon Day. The mobile games Pokémon Go and Pokémon Masters will also be featuring special in-game events to celebrate the occasion. As soon as more details on the festivities become available, we'll be here to share them with you!
Are you as excited as we are about this new Mythical Pokémon? Have any guesses as to what Type it will be? Drop us a comment below! In the meantime, be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, our many Pokémon Sword and Shield Guides, and our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!
