As the Season of Alola continues in Pokémon Go, the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event has arrived. This Team GO Rocket event will bring new Pokémon, new Shadow Pokémon, special line-ups for Team GO Rocket leaders, and more. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
What is the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event in Pokémon Go?
Team GO Rocket has been quiet since the Season of Alola began, but now they're taking over once again. The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event is a Team GO Rocket event that allows players to TM Shadow Pokémon, introduces new species of Pokémon and Shadow Pokémon, provides new Team GO Rocket line ups, and more. Making its Pokémon Go debut is Salandit and its evolution, Salazzle, a Fire and Poison type from the Alola region. Also making its Pokémon Go debut is Shadow Latias, a brand new Shadow Legendary to rescue from Team GO Rocket's boss, Giovanni!
When is the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event in Pokémon Go?
The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event runs from Sunday, April 3 through Thursday, April 7, 2022.
New Pokémon
The following Pokémon are making their Pokémon Go debut during the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event:
- Salandit
- Salazzle
New Shadow Pokémon
Beginning with the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, players will have the first chance to rescue the following Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket:
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Raticate
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Sudowoodo
- Girafarig
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Latias
Field Research
Players can spin PokéStops and Gyms for the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:
- Catch three Shadow Pokémon for 750 Stardust
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket leader for a Scraggy encounter
- Defeat two Team GO Rocket Grunts for two Revives
- Defeat two Team GO Rocket Grunts for two Hyper Potions
- Purify three Shadow Pokémon for a Sneasal encounter
Special Research
The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event features the following Special Research line, Silent Schemes:
Page one
- Win a raid for a Breloom encounter
- Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts for three Super Potions
- Catch a Shadow Pokémon for a Revive
Completion Rewards: three Rare Candy, 15 Poké Balls, 1,000 XP
Page two
- Catch five Shadow Pokémon for ten Pinap Berries
- Make three Nice Curveball Throws in a row for ten Razz Berries
- Defeat five Team GO Rocket grunts for ten Nanab Berries
Completion Rewards: ten Great Balls, 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Page three
- Purify five Shadow Pokémon for 1,000 XP
- Defeat five Team GO Rocket grunts for 1,000 XP
- Earn three Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon for 1,000 XP
Completion Rewards: Rocket Radar, 15 Great Balls, 2,000 XP
Page four
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo for 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff for 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra for 1,500 XP
Completion Rewards: Super Rocket Radar, 1,000 Stardust, 2,500 XP
Page five
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss for five Max Potions
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss for 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss for 15 Max Revives
Completion Rewards: Lucky Egg, two Golden Razz Berries, 3,000 XP
Page six
- Autocompleted for 2,500 XP
- Autocompleted for 2,500 XP
- Autocompleted for 2,500 XP
Completion Rewards: two Silver Pinap Berries, Charged TM, Fast TM
Team GO Rocket
During the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, the leaders of Team GO Rocket have the following Shadow Pokémon at their disposal:
Arlo
- Exeggcute*
- Salamence, Alolan Exeggutor, or Dragonite
- Gardevoir, Scizor, or Steelix
Sierra
- Drowzee*
- Lapras, Blaziken, or Sharpedo
- Houndoom, Nidoqueen, or Shiftry
Cliff
- Cubone*
- Luxray, Electivire, or Omastar
- Tyranitar, Swampert, or Charizard
Giovanni
- Persian
- Honchkrow, Gyarados, or Rhyperior
- Latias*
Bonuses
During the All-Hands Rocket Retreat, players also have the rare opportunity to use Charged TMs on Shadow Pokémon. This allows Shadow Pokémon to forget the move Frustration which can then be replaced with any other move from that Pokémon's movepool. Team GO Rocket are also in full take-over mode, appearing more often at PokéStops and in their roaming hot air balloons.
The following box is also available in the PokéShop:
- Ten Max Potions, ten Max Revives, and five Rocket Radars for 1,275 PokéCoins
Questions about the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event in Pokémon Go? Which of your Shadow Pokémon have you been saving for a chance to TM? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
