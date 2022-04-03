As the Season of Alola continues in Pokémon Go, the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event has arrived. This Team GO Rocket event will bring new Pokémon, new Shadow Pokémon, special line-ups for Team GO Rocket leaders, and more. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

What is the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event in Pokémon Go?

Team GO Rocket has been quiet since the Season of Alola began, but now they're taking over once again. The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event is a Team GO Rocket event that allows players to TM Shadow Pokémon, introduces new species of Pokémon and Shadow Pokémon, provides new Team GO Rocket line ups, and more. Making its Pokémon Go debut is Salandit and its evolution, Salazzle, a Fire and Poison type from the Alola region. Also making its Pokémon Go debut is Shadow Latias, a brand new Shadow Legendary to rescue from Team GO Rocket's boss, Giovanni!

When is the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event in Pokémon Go?

The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event runs from Sunday, April 3 through Thursday, April 7, 2022.

New Pokémon

Source: The Pokémon Company

The following Pokémon are making their Pokémon Go debut during the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event:

Salandit

Salazzle

New Shadow Pokémon

Beginning with the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, players will have the first chance to rescue the following Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket:

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Exeggutor

Sudowoodo

Girafarig

Numel

Camerupt

Latias

Field Research