When Pokémon HOME launched, the promised connection between Pokémon HOME and Pokémon GO was missing and still has not been implemented. However, in the Pokémon announcement today , The Pokémon Company promised to deliver by the end of the year. We still don't have many details on how Pokémon GO and Pokémon HOME will connect, but we do know that transfers are one way, meaning players can transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME and even to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, but Pokémon cannot be transferred to Pokémon GO. Even the Pokémon you transfer from Pokémon GO cannot be transferred back.

In better news, players who transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME will be rewarded with a Mystery Box in Pokémon GO that allows players to catch the Legendary Pokémon Meltan. Previously, the Mystery Box was a reward given to players for playing Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!. Players who transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO and Pokémon HOME will also receive a Mystery Gift with a Gigantamax Melmetal.

