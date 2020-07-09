Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is almost here. To prepare, there will be three weeks of Timed Research Challenges. Trainers will get awesome individual rewards, as well as have the chance to unlock Pokémon for Pokémon GO Fest 2020. The second week has officially begun and we have everything you need to know to complete this week's Timed Research!
What is a Timed Research Challenge?
Introduced in the Throwback Challenge Event, a Timed Research Challenge is Special Research that must be completed in a set period of time. If it isn't completed before the time expires, it will disappear forever. There are bonuses during the Timed Research which will make it easier to complete and the bonuses are pretty awesome. For this Timed Research Challenge, there are both individual rewards and group rewards in the form of Pokémon unlocked for Pokémon GO Fest 2020.
Week Two: Battle
The second week's challenges are themed around battle with a focus on the Team GO Rocket aerial attacks. It began on July 10, 2020 at 8 AM local time and will conclude on July 15, 2020 at 10 PM local time.
Step One
- Power up a Pokémon for 100 Stardust.
- Evolve a Pokémon for one Rare Candy.
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt for two Hyper Potions.
Completion Rewards: 100 XP, five Hyper Potions, five Revives
Step Two
- Purify two Shadow Pokémon for two Max Revives.
- Power up a Pokémon two times for 200 Stardust.
- Defeat two Team GO Rocket Grunts for two Max Potions.
Completion Rewards: three Max Potions, Hitmonlee encounter, three Max Revives
Step Three
- Power up Pokémon three times for 500 Stardust.
- Rescue three Shadow Pokémon for three Max Revives.
- Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts for three Max Potions.
Completion Rewards: one Rare Candy, Absol encounter, one Super Rocket Radar
Because this week is focused on Team GO Rocket, be sure to check out our Team GO Rocket Invasion guide and our Team GO Rocket Cliff, Arlo, Sierra, and Giovanni guide now featuring Jesse and James!
Elite Challenge
In addition to the set of Timed Research, there is also an Elite Challenge. This will be even more resource and time intensive:
- Defeat 15 Team GO Rocket Grunt for five Super Potions.
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Executive five time for five Hyper Potions.
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss for five Max Potions.
Completion Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, five Razz Berries
Team Bonuses
In addition to the individual rewards, there are team based rewards as well.
- One million Team Instinct Trainers completing the Research will unlock Ferroseed.
- One million Team Mystic Trainers completing the Research will unlock Alolan Grimer.
- One million Team Valor Trainers completing the Research will unlock Alolan Marowak.
Battle Event
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time there will be a Team GO Rocket Take-Over Battle Event featuring:
- Increased Team GO Rocket Invaded PokéStops, Team GO Rocket balloons, and Meowth balloons.
- 2x Stardust for defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts and Team GO Rocket balloons.
- Charged TMs will work on Shadow Pokémon.
- Team GO Rocket music will be playing in Pokémon GO.
Bonuses
On top of the Timed Research, Team Challenges, Elite Challenge, and the Battle Event, there will be plenty of bonuses during the week:
- Poison and Dark type Pokémon are appearing more in the wild, Eggs, and Raids.
- Team GO Rocket balloons are appearing more often.
- The Meowth balloon is appearing more often.
New Shadow Pokémon:
- Nidoran female
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran male
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Gligar
- Shuckle
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Suicune
- Gliscor
Questions?
Do you have any questions about the second week of the Pokémon Go Anniversary Challenge? Which bonus or new Pokémon are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
