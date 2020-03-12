After the success of the first paid Special Research Event, A Colossal Discovery, Niantic has announced another paid Special Research Event, A Drive to Investigate. This story driven event will be available to purchase soon for $7.99 USD or the local equivalent, and will reward Trainers with an encounter with the Mythical Bug and Steel type, Genesect. Genesect, the Paleozoic Pokémon, was revived from a fossil and given technological upgrades by the infamous Team Plasma. It was featured in its own movie, Genesect and the Legend Awakened.

This Special Research will be available alongside the previously announced Mysterious Weekend Event. This Event will begin Friday, March 20, 2020, at 8 AM local time and run through Thursday, March 26, at 10 PM, during which:

Normal, Fire, Water, Electric, and Ice type Pokémon such as Jigglypuff, Magnemite, Marill, Houndour, and Snorunt will appear more frequently in the wild.

Nincada will hatch from 5 km Eggs and can be shiny.

Karrablast and Shelmet will hatch from 5 KM Eggs at increased rates.

Bug and Steel type Pokémon will be showing up in Raid Battles.

Exclusive Field Research Tasks will feature encounters with Scyther, Skarmory, Nincada, and Shieldon.

There will be a bonus 2x Catch and Hatch Stardust.

While these things will make completing the Special Research, A Drive to Investigate easier, once purchased, Trainers will be able to complete the Special Research at any time.

In addition to an encounter with Genesect, participants will also be rewarded with a number of other items and Pokémon. These additional rewards include:

An exclusive medal.

Encounters with Pinsir, Scizor, Skarmory, Karrablast, and Shelmet.

An encounter with the regional exclusive, Durant.

Exclusive Genesect-themed avatar items.

Five Premium Battle Passes.

Three Super Incubators.

Three Charged TMs.

Three Fast TMs.

Three Incense.

Three Star Pieces.

One Poffin.

15 Rare Candies.

One Glacial Lure.

Are you excited for this Mysterious Event? Will you be purchasing the Special Research, A Drive to Investigate? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!