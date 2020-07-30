Today, Niantic announced the schedule of events for Pokémon Go in August, 2020. Most of the announcement was dedicated to confirming and reiterating the details of the Ultra Unlock Bonus Week Events. As previously announced, the Ultra Unlock Bonus Week Events are three entire week long events rewarded for players completing the Global Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest 2020. These weeks will include:

Dragon Week: beginning tomorrow, July 31, 2020 at 1 PM PST, Dragon type Pokémon will take over Spawns, Eggs, and Raids for an entire week. Rayquaza will return to Legendary Raids and Shiny Deino will be introduced. There will also be a Special Timed Research for the week.

Enigma Week: beginning Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 PM PST, mysterious and enigmatic Pokémon will take over Spawns, Eggs, and Raids for an entire week. Deoxys will return to Legendary Raids and both Deoxys and Staryu will have increased Shiny rates. Elgyem will be introduced and players will be able to challenge U, L, T, R, and A Unown in Raids.

Unova Week: beginning August 14, 2020 at 1 PM PST, Pokémon originally found in the Unova Region of Gen V will take over Spawns, Eggs, and Raids. Genesect will be featured in Legendary Raids, and players will be able to find Shiny Genesect and Shiny Rogenrola. Bouffalant will also be introduced as a region specific Pokémon available in New York City and the surrounding areas.

In addition to the Ultra Unlock Bonus Weeks, players can also look forward to the following Spotlight Hours:

Tuesday, August 4: Horsea and double Catch Candy.

Tuesday, August 11: Sableye and double Transfer Candy.

Tuesday, August 18: Venipede and double Evolution XP.

Tuesday, August 25: Geodude and double Catch Stardust.

Also announced, Scraggy, the shedding Pokémon will be featured as the Research Breakthrough Reward Encounter for the month of August.

Are you excited for the Ultra Unlock Bonus Weeks? Be sure to check out our guides each week which will outline all the bonuses, Pokémon to be encountered, and more, as well as our Complete Pokédex so you too can become a Pokémon Master!