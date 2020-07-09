Following the introduction of Team GO Rocket hot air balloons yesterday, Niantic announced two more Team GO Rocket agents today. Starting today July 9, 2020, Jesse and James of Team Rocket are now Team GO Rocket agents. The iconic pair have served as antagonists for the Pokémon TV shows and the public faces of Team Rocket since the very start. Flying in on their Meowth hot air balloon, the pair can now be challenged in Pokémon Go! The pair have been assigned special Shadow Pokémon by Team GO Rocket and can both be battled. However, they will only be appearing for a limited time, so make sure you've got Pokémon Go running, Trainers. You won't want to miss your chance to send Team Rocket blasting off again!

In addition to Jesse and James, new Team Rocket uniforms based on Jesse and James are now available for free in the Pokémon Go Avatar Style shop.

Are you excited for the chance to battle Jesse and James in Pokémon Go? Have you already spotted the iconic duo and their Meowth hot air balloon?