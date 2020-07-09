What you need to know
- Jesse and James of Team Rocket are making their debut as Team GO Rocket agents in Pokémon Go.
- Flying their Meowth hot air balloon, the pair can be challenged to battle.
- New Jesse and James inspired avatar styles are in the style shop too.
Following the introduction of Team GO Rocket hot air balloons yesterday, Niantic announced two more Team GO Rocket agents today. Starting today July 9, 2020, Jesse and James of Team Rocket are now Team GO Rocket agents. The iconic pair have served as antagonists for the Pokémon TV shows and the public faces of Team Rocket since the very start. Flying in on their Meowth hot air balloon, the pair can now be challenged in Pokémon Go! The pair have been assigned special Shadow Pokémon by Team GO Rocket and can both be battled. However, they will only be appearing for a limited time, so make sure you've got Pokémon Go running, Trainers. You won't want to miss your chance to send Team Rocket blasting off again!
In addition to Jesse and James, new Team Rocket uniforms based on Jesse and James are now available for free in the Pokémon Go Avatar Style shop.
Are you excited for the chance to battle Jesse and James in Pokémon Go? Have you already spotted the iconic duo and their Meowth hot air balloon? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our continued coverage of the Pokémon Go Anniversary Challenge Event which will be kicking off its second week, themed around battle in just a few hours! And be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now use your GoPro Hero8 as a webcam on your Mac
Sick of dealing with the average-at-best camera in your Mac? No problem, GoPro has now released beta software that lets you use your Hero8 camera instead.
Apple's Back to School promo is now live in Europe, Asia, and more
Following its launch in the United States, the Apple Back to School promotion is now live in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and the Middle East with AirPods on offer.
Analyst says iPhone 12 will cost more even without charger and headphones
Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities, predicts that Apple will raise the price of the iPhone 12 by at least $50.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry, no matter what style you're going for, or what your budget is, there's something for everyone here.