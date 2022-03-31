Pokemon Go OhSource: Niantic

As the Season of Alola continues in Pokémon Go, the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event has arrived. This exciting event will give players another chance at catching Shiny Ditto.

What is the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event in Pokémon Go?

Pokemon 132 DittoSource: The Pokémon Company

The April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event is the latest version of Pokémon Go's celebration of April Fools' Day. This year, the event will provide players with the opportunity to catch lots of Ditto. Ditto, the Transform Pokémon disguises itself as other Pokémon, never appearing on the map. What's more, the Pokémon Ditto can disguise itself as change periodically, keeping trainers on their toes.

Ditto's Shiny variant is only available during special events, including this one, so players won't want to miss out on this chance. In addition to unlocking Ditto's Shiny variant, Ditto can now disguise itself as new species of Pokémon. The event also features Special Research, Field Research, and event themed stickers.

When is the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event in Pokémon Go?

The April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event begins on April 1, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. However, if a Pokémon appears as Shiny, it will not be a Ditto in disguise.

Wild Pokémon

Pokemon 685 SlurpuffPokemon 092 GastlyPokemon 177 NatuSource: The Pokémon Company

During the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event, players will be able to catch Ditto hiding as the following Pokémon:

  • Ekans*
  • Gastly*
  • Natu*
  • Surskit
  • Fineon
  • Dwebble*
  • Slurpuff

Field Research

Pokemon Go WayfarerSource: Niantic

Players can spin PokéStops and Gyms during the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event to collect the following event exclusive Field Research task:

  • Catch three Ditto* for a Ditto* encounter

Special Research

Pokemon Go Professor WillowSource: Niantic

Players can complete the following Special Research line during the April 2-Oh?-22 event:

Page one

  • Catch ten Pokémon for 25 Poké Balls
  • Catch five Normal type Pokémon for five Potions
  • Make five Nice Throws for five Nanab Berries

Completion Rewards: 15 Ditto Candy, five Razz Berries, 1,000 Stardust

Page two

  • Catch ten Pokémon for 15 Great Balls
  • Catch three Ditto for five Super Potions
  • Transfer ten Pokémon for five Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: 15 Ditto Candy, Silver Pinap Berry, 1,500 XP

Page three

  • Autocompleted for ten Ultra Balls
  • Autocompleted for five Hyper Potions
  • Autocompleted for 3,500 XP

Completion Rewards: Ditto encounter, 15 Ditto Candy, 3,000 Stardust

Bonuses

Pokemon Go Pokecoin UpdateSource: Niantic

The April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event also features the following bonuses:

  • Players can spin PokéStops and open gifts to collect six different event exclusive Ditto stickers

Pokemon Go Banner Source: Niantic