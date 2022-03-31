As the Season of Alola continues in Pokémon Go, the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event has arrived. This exciting event will give players another chance at catching Shiny Ditto. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of this new event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event is the latest version of Pokémon Go's celebration of April Fools' Day. This year, the event will provide players with the opportunity to catch lots of Ditto. Ditto, the Transform Pokémon disguises itself as other Pokémon, never appearing on the map. What's more, the Pokémon Ditto can disguise itself as change periodically, keeping trainers on their toes.

Ditto's Shiny variant is only available during special events, including this one, so players won't want to miss out on this chance. In addition to unlocking Ditto's Shiny variant, Ditto can now disguise itself as new species of Pokémon. The event also features Special Research, Field Research, and event themed stickers.

When is the April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event in Pokémon Go?

The April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event begins on April 1, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk. However, if a Pokémon appears as Shiny, it will not be a Ditto in disguise.

Wild Pokémon