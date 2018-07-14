Celebi is the Mythical Pokémon of Generation 2, first discovered in the Johto Region. Like the Generation 1 Mythical, Mew, encountering Celebi requires you to complete Special Research. In Pokémon Go, that's so far been limited to Pokémon Go Fest Chicago 2018, but it won't be long before Celebi is available to quest for around the world. Here's what we know so far. So, um, who's Celebi? Celebi is the Mythical Pokémon from Generation 2, like Mew — the subject of the previous Special Research Quest — was the Mythical Pokémon of Generation 1. Here's what the official Pokémon site has to say:

This Pokémon came from the future by crossing over time. It is thought that so long as Celebi appears, a bright and shining future awaits us.

And, from Bulbapedia:

Celebi is a green fairy-like creature. It has round toeless feet, three-fingered hands, and clear wings on its back. It has a round head that comes to a curved point. It has large baby-blue eyes with thick black rings around them, and a pair of green antennae with blue tips. Often found in forests, Celebi is a Mythical Pokémon, known in legend as the "Voice of the Forest." It is able to travel through time and exist simultaneously throughout time, and plant life flourishes wherever it has been. As seen in the anime, it is able to bring deceased Celebi back to life and restore plants to perfect health. It was shown in Pokémon Colosseum that Celebi has the power to instantly cause the Purification of any Shadow Pokémon and can be summoned at Relic Forest with the melody of a Time Flute. Despite living in forests as its guardian, Celebi only shows itself in areas and times of peace. It has been regarded that as long as Celebi are seen throughout the world, a prosperous and bright future is still in store for the Pokémon World.

How do you catch Mew in Pokémon Go?

Currently, Celebi has only been made available to players who attended Pokémon Go Fest Chicago 2018. These are the tasks they had to complete to encounter Celebi and get additional Celebi Candy and rewards: Quest 1 Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms: 500 XP. Earn 1 Candy Walking your Buddy: 500 XP. Catch 15 Pokemon: 500 XP. Bonus: 1000 Stardust, 50 Poké Balls, 3 Incense. Best place to do this was right at the entrances and around the team lounges. Quest 2 Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon: Torkoal. Catch 10 Water-type Pokémon: Ludiculo. Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon: Shiftry. Catch 10 Steel-type Pokémon: Metagross. Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon. Aggron. Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon. Walrein. Bonus: 2000 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls, 3 Super Incubators. The "Walk Through the Park" aspect of Go Fest was ideally suited to completing these quests, since each environment had several of the necessary types, along with some dual-types that were particularly efficient. Quest 3 Catch 7 Unown: 1500 XP. Spin 3 Pokestops or Gyms: 1500 XP. Hatch 3 eggs. 1500 XP. Bonus: 3000 Stardust, 10 Golden Razz Berries. The entrance and team lounge areas are the best places to find Unown and spin stops. Catch Celebi! Same deal as Mew, but there's no invisibility to deal with. So, you are in AR mode, and you do have to hit it three times, but you can see Celebi the whole time. Quest 4 Catch 5 Plusle: 2000 XP Catch 5 Minun: 2000 XP Bonus: 4000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, 20 Celebi Candies. Depending on when you needed to complete this part, it could be super easy or super frustrating. The most reliable place to get tons of Plusle and at least a few Minun at a time was the Benjamin Franklin statue near South Entrance. Claim rewards. (Yeah, seriously!) Make sure you crack and Egg and drop a Star Piece before doing this one. 2018 XP. 2018 XP. 2018 XP Bonus: 5000 Stardust, 3 Premium Raid Passes, 3 Lucky Eggs.

When does the rest of the world get Celebi? Possibly as the Ultra Bonus Award following the last of the three big summer Pokémon Go Events — Pokémon GO Safari Zone event in Yokosuka, Japan, from August 29 to September 2. Will the Celebi quest be the same for the rest of the world? No. The Pokémon Go Fest Chicago quest was uniquely engineered to fit the limits and opportunities of the event, including the need to complete it in hours instead of days, and the availability of Unown, for example. The global Celebi quest will probably be similar to the global Mew quest from last spring. What's the best moveset for Celebi? Celebi is a Psychic- Grass-type Pokémon that has tons of potential... but lacks the moveset pool to really make a dent. Confusion, which gets STAB (same type attack bonus) is better than charge beam as a fast move. Dazzling Gleam, a Fairy-type move, out scores both Psychic and the plodding cannon that is Hyper Beam, even with Psychic's STAB. Celebi's current lack of any Grass-type Fast or Charge moves means it offers nothing as a Grass attacker at the moment. That could change any time Pokémon Go wants it to, though. Best Moveset: Confusion + Dazzling Gleam

