After Halloween wraps up in Pokémon Go, Niantic will be hosting another event: The Animation Week 2020. This event will celebrate the continuing adventures of Ash and Goh in Pokémon Journeys beginning on November 6, 2020. Some of the things you'll have to look forward to include:

World Cap Pikachu* will be spawning in the wild with the potential to be Shiny.

From Thursday, November 5, 2020 through Monday, November 16, Lugia* will be returning to Legendary Raids with the event exclusive move attack Aeroblast.

A new Timed Research line inspired by Pokémon Journeys will be available.

Goh will be appearing as a special Snapshot Surprise.

Goh inspired avatar items will be available in the Style Shop.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:

Addtionally, the following Pokémon will be spwaning more in the wild:

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 KM Friend Eggs:

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are marked with an asterisk.

Are you excited for this new event? Which of these Pokémon are you most looking forward to catching? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!