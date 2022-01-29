This means you may have to tailor your counter teams a bit depending on the forme you're facing. This guide only covers the Speed forme, but in case you were wondering what its other three forms look like:

One of the most unusual Pokémon, Deoxys was formed by the mutation of an alien virus in space. It takes for different formes: Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed. Each forme has a different shape and different stats, but they're all the same type and the same basic colors.

The DNA Pokémon, Deoxys is coming back to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. One of the oddest Legendary Pokémon out there, Deoxys has four different formes, each requiring its own strategy to beat. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on this Raid and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What are the best counters for Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

A pure Psychic type, Deoxys takes increased damage from Bug, Ghost, and Dark type attacks. Its Speed forme is only capable of dealing Psychic, Normal, and Electric type damage. As there are now Mega Evolved Pokémon for each of its type weaknesses, this is a raid you're going to want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party if it is safe to do so.

Mega Gengar

Best of the best, Mega Gengar is a the choice for a Ghost based offensive in this raid, assuming you have the Mega Energy to spare. As a Ghost and Poison type, it will take super effective damage from Deoxys's Psychic type attacks, but it resists Normal type damage. If you are bringing a Mega Gengar to this Raid, you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball and remember to coordinate with your fellow trainers if you can safely do so.

Mega Houndoom

If you don't have enough Mega Gengar Energy or you're better equipped for a Dark based offensive, Mega Houndoom is the best of the Dark type Mega Pokémon to bring agaisnt Deoxys. As a Dark and Fire type, it resists Psychic type moves and has no weaknesses Deoxys can exploit. Snarl and Foul Play are the ideal moves for Mega Houndoom here, and again, coordinate with the rest of your Raid party if you can.

Mega Absol

Another option for a Dark based offensive is Mega Absol. This pure Dark type isn't weak to any of Deoxys' attacks and it resists Psychic type damage. You'll want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of its Dark type Mega Boost and your Mega Absol should know Snarl and Dark Pulse.

Darkrai

The Mythical Gen IV Pokémon, Darkrai might look like a Ghost, but it's actually a Dark type, and despite being a Mythical Pokémon, it's seen widespread availability. It resists Deoxys's Psychic type attacks and has no relevant weaknesses. If you're bringing Darkrai to this Raid, you'll want it to know Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse. Shadow Ball does slightly more damage even without the benefit of STAB, but can perform better with a Dark type Mega Boost.

Chandelure

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure performs very well against Deoxys. As a Ghost and Fire type, Chandelure resists Normal type damage and has no weaknesses Deoxys can exploit. Its first stage, Litwick has been featured in several events, so most active players have at least one or two powered up already. Hex and Shadow Ball are the ideal moveset for this Raid.

Mega Gyarados

Although it doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Houndoom or Mega Absol, Mega Gyarados is still a great choice to lead a Dark based offensive. As a Dark and Water type, it will take increased damage from Deoxys's Fighting and Electric type moves, but resists its Psychic type moves. Bite and Crunch are the best moveset for this Raid, and if you can coordinate with the rest of the Raid party, it will boost other Dark types on the field.

Hoopa (Confined)

The Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa is another great counter for Deoxys. Against the Speed forme, Hoopa Confined performs best. As a Psychic and Ghost type, it resists Normal and Psychic type damage. Unfortunately, Hoopa is limited to one per account and only for players who completed a lengthy and limited Special Research line. Still, if you have one, you'll want Astonish for its fast move and Shadow Ball for the charged move.

Gengar

Gen I's Gengar is a solid choice for this Raid, especially when paired up with a Mega Gengar. It's been available for so long and in so many ways that there's just no excuse not to have at least a couple in your roster. On top of that, with the introduction of Trade Evolution, you can evolve Haunter into Gengar without spending any Candy, leaving you even more Candy for powering up this tanky Ghost. However, like its Mega Evolved version, Gengar is also weak to Psychic attacks, so make sure you have plenty of Revives and Potions on hand. For the moves, Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball work best.

Giratina (Origin forme)

A Sinnoh region Legenday, Giratina is another great counter for Deoxys, but specifically its Origin Forme. Giratina's Origin forme hasn't been available as often as its Altered forme, but they do use the same Candy. As a Ghost and Dragon type, it resists Electric and Normal type damage, and it has no weaknesses the DNA Pokémon can exploit. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Giratina to know.

Hoopa (Unbound)

While Hoopa's Confined forme performs better, if you already have your Hoopa Unbound, it will make a great counter for Deoxys. As a Psychic and Dark type, it resists Psychic type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. It's limited ot only one per account and costs a whopping 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust to change formes, but if you're bringing Hoopa Unbound, you'll want Astonish and Shadow Ball for its moveset.

Mega Beedrill

Last of the Mega counters, Mega Beedrill is the key to a Bug type raid party. This Bug and Poison type takes super effective damage from Psychic type attacks, so it won't last long in most of these Raids, but the Mega Boost it provides to other Bug types make it a viable choice if you have the potions and revives on hand to keep it going. If you're bringing Mega Beedrill to this fight, you'll want it to know Bug Bite and X-Scissor.

Yveltal

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal is another excellent counter for Deoxys. As a Dark and Flying type, it will take increased damage if the Deoxys you're facing has the Electric type attacks, but it resists Psychic type damage and can certainly take a hit. The Destruction Pokémon has only had one run in raids so far, so you might not have the Candy to power it up. If you do have one, Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want Yveltal to know for this raid.

Weavile

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen II's Sneasal, Weavile perfoms great in the raid. This Ice and Dark type resists Psychic type damage and has no weaknesses Deoxys can exploit. Weavile is also very easy to obtain, having been featured in events and being the evolution of a common spawn. If you're bringing Weavile to this fight, you'll want Snarl for the fast move and Foul Play for the charged move.

Hydreigon

The final evolution of Deino, Hydreigon is a pseudo-Legendary from the Unova region. It was featured during Dragon Week, as well as other events, in eggs, and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so most active players have at least one or two already powered up. As a Dark and Dragon type, Deoxys's Electric and Psychic type attacks will do reduced damage. Bite and Dark Pulse is the moveset you're looking for in this Raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Trevenant with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Krookodile with Snarl and Crunch

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Pinsir with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Escalavier with Bug Bite and Mega Horn

Salamence with Bite and Draco Metoer

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse

Shadow Scyther with Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz

Shadow Salamence with Bite and Draco Meteor

Note: Shadow Weavile, Shadow Tyranitar, and Shadow Mewtwo outperform every non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to defeat Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

While other formes of Deoxys can be beat with three or even two top level players, the Defense forme has, as the name implies, much higher defense and so take a lot more damage to beat. You should aim to have at least four players when challenging this forme of the DNA Pokémon, and at least six if you're lower level or lacking the best counters.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Deoxys's Psychic type moves

Rain will boost Deoxys's Electric type move, as well as your Bug type counters

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Deoxys's Normal type move

Fog will boost your Dark and Ghost type counters

Questions about Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

