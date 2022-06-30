In Pokémon Go, Mega Gengar is one of the most valuable Pokémon you can have at your disposal. It has massive DPS, so much so that it often makes to top recommendations even when at a type disadvantage. When it has the advantage, it is the absolute best of its types. This is not a raid you want to miss.

The Mega Evolution of Gen I's Ghost and Poison type, Gengar, Mega Gengar isn't just an incredibly strong Mega Pokémon, but also a big fan favorite. It's easy to see why; just look at him! A mischievous prankster, Gengar hides in the shadows of people and Pokémon alike. It also can fly, possess others, and even absorbs the warmth from its surroundings, literally chilling the air.

Mega Evolution has arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet. Mega Gengar is back and we have everything you need to know to take on its Mega Raid.

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Gengar, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Psychic, Ghost, Dark, and Ground.

Mega Latios

If at all possible, Mega Latios is the Mega Pokémon to bring to this fight. This Dragon and Psychic type takes increased damage from both Ghost and Dark type moves, while resisting Fighting type damage, so you'll want to stock up on Potions and Revives, but the Mega Boost it provides to Psychic types on the field is well worth the investment. If you're bringing Mega Latios to this fight, it should know Zen Headbutt and Psychic.

Mega Gengar

If you're looking to build a Ghost type team to counter Mega Gengar, you'll want a Mega Gengar on your side. As a Ghost and Poison type, it takes increased damage from Ghost and Dark type moves, while resisting Fighting and Poison type damage. It will also boost all the other Ghost type counters. If you are bringing a Mega Gengar along, you'll want it to know Lick and Shadow Ball and make sure to coordinate with the rest of your Raid party to get the most out of that Mega boost!

Mega Latias

If you don't have the Mega Energy for Latios or already have Latias Mega Evolved, Mega Latias is another excellent choice for this fight. Like its twin, Mega Latias is a Psychic and Dragon type, giving it resistance to Fighting type moves and weaknesses to Ghost and Dark type damage. Zen Headbutt and Psychic is also the ideal moveset for Mega Latias.

Mega Gyarados

For a Dark type offensive, your best bet is Mega Gyarados. This Dark and Water type Mega Pokémon resists Ghost and Dark type damage, but it takes increased damage from Fighting type moves. It will also provide a hefty boost to other Dark types on the field. You'll want your Mega Gyarados to know Bite and Crunch and be sure to coordinate with your Raid party to get the most out of that Mega boost!

Mega Houndoom

A Dark and Fire type from the Johto region of Gen II, Mega Houndoom is also an excellent choice for this Mega Raid, especially if you can coordinate with the other Trainers. Mega Houndoom takes increased damage from Fighting type moves, but resists both Dark and Ghost type damage. It's also one of the easier Mega Raids to beat so coming up with the Mega Energy for it shouldn't be too challenging. If you're bringing Mega Houndoom to this fight, you'll want Snarl and Foul Play for the moveset.

Mega Absol

Although it doesn't perform as well as Mega Gyarados or Mega Houndoom, Mega Absol is another option for a Dark type team. It's a pure Dark type, giving it resistances to both Ghost and Dark type moves, but a weakness to Fighting type damage. If you're bringing Mega Absol, Snarl and Dark Pulse are its best moves to counter Mega Gengar.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Slowbro with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Aerodactyl with Bite and Earth Power

Mega Blastoise with Bite and Hydro Cannon

What are the best counters for Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go?

Mega Gengar is a Ghost and Poison type with access to Ghost, Poison, Fighting, and Dark type moves. Its weaknesses include Psychic, Dark, Ghost, and Ground types leaving room for a number of winning strategies.

Mewtwo

Legendary from the Kanto region and one of the top Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Mewtwo is the best non-Shadow, non-Mega counter for Mega Gengar. As a pure Psychic type, it takes reduced damage from Fighting type moves, but takes increased damage from Ghost and Dark. It also has access to excellent Psychic moves, Psycho Cut and Psystrike, as well as the most powerful Ghost type move in the game, Shadow Ball. Psystrike is the better of these two moves, but both are invaluable Legacy moves, so don't TM either away! Mewtwo has also been available in a number of ways, including as a Shadow Pokémon, so many players have at least one or two already powered up for this fight.

Hoopa (Unbound)

A Mythical Pokémon from the Gen VI Kalos region, Hoopa (Unbound) is another excellent counter for Mega Gengar. A Dark and Psychic type, Hoopa (Unbound) brings no useful resistances to this fight, but it's also not weak against any of Mega Gengar's moves either. Unfortunately, Hoopa is limited to one per account and only available to players who completed a limited Special Research line that is no longer available, so many players don't even have one. On top of that, it costs a whopping 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust to change to its Unbound forme. Still, if you have one, Confusion and Psychic are its best moves for this fight.

Hydreigon

A pseudo-Legendary from Gen V's Unova region, Hydreigon is a great option for this raid. This Dark and Dragon type is weak against Fighting type moves, but resists Dark and Ghost type damage. Although its first stage isn't incredibly common, it was recently given the Community Day treatment, so most active players probably already have a couple powered up and ready for the fight. When facing Mega Gengar, Bite and Brutal Swing are Hydreigon's best moves. If you don't have the Community Day exclusive move, Brutal Swing or an Elite TM to spare, probably best to leave your Hydreigon on the bench as it just can't compete with the top counters.

Giratina Origin Forme

A Legendary from Gen IV's Sinnoh region, Giratina makes an excellent counter for Mega Gengar, but specifically Giratina (Origin). This Ghost and Dragon type takes super effective damage from Ghost and Dark type moves, while resisting Fighting and Poison type damage. The Origin Forme hasn't been available as many times as the Altered Forme, but both use the same Candy so many players still have the resources to power up at least one or two. If you're bringing Giratina to this fight, you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Metagross

A pseudo-Legendary from the Gen III Hoenn region, Metagross is easily the most accessible Pokémon on this list. Having been featured in a number of events, including a Community Day, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, most players have at least a few already powered up. As a Steel and Psychic type, it takes increased damage from both Ghost and Dark type attacks, but resists Poison type damage. The ideal moveset for this Mega Raid is Zen Headbutt and Psychic. However, Metagross's Community Day exclusive Legacy move Meteor Mash is far more useful overall, so don't TM for this one away!

Yveltal

Yveltal, the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y is another great counter for Mega Gengar. As a Dark and Flying type, it resists both Dark and Ghost type damage, and it has no weaknesses Mega Gengar can exploit. Yveltal has had relatively limited time in raids, so you might not have the candy to fully power it up. Still, if you have one, Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want your Yveltal to know for this Mega Raid.

Garchomp

Another pseudo-Legendary, Garchomp is a great counter from the Gen IV Sinnoh region. Its first stage, Gible has been featured in multiple events and hatches from eggs, so Garchomp is relatively accessible. As a Ground and Dragon type, it has no weaknesses Mega Gengar can exploit and takes reduced damage from Poison type moves. Mud Shot and Earth Power is the ideal moveset for this Mega Raid. If you don't have the Community Day exclusive move, Earthquake also works here.

Darkrai

Originally discovered in the Gen IV Sinnoh region, the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai performs well in this raid. Although Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go are usually limited to one per account, Darkrai was released to raids like a Legendary Pokémon so most players have had the chance to catch and power it up. While Darkrai may look like a Ghost, it's a pure Dark type, meaning it resists Dark and Ghost type damage, while taking increased damage from Fighting type moves. If you're bringing Darkrai to this fight, Snarl if the fast move you'll want and Dark Pulse is the charged move.

Landorus (Therian)

Although he has an inferior moveset, Landorus (Therian) still outperforms Incarnate forme in this Mega Raid. As a Ground and Flying type, Landorus resists Fighting and Poison type moves, while having no relevant weaknesses. While the Therian forme has seen less raid time than the Incarnate forme, but both use the same Candy, so you may already have the resources to power him up. Extrasensory and Earthquake are the ideal moves for a Therian Landorus in this raid.

Landorus (Incarnate)

Coming in close behind his other forme, Landorus (Incarnate) is also an excellent counter for Mega Gengar. He's also a Flying and Ground type, giving him resistances to Fighting and Poison type damage. He's also seen more raid time than the Therian forme. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the best moves for an Incarnate Landorus to know in this raid.

Latios

A Legendary from the Hoenn region of Gen III, Latios is our last top counter for Mega Gengar. As a Psychic and Dragon type, it takes increased damage from Ghost and Dark, but resists Fighting type. Latios has also been available many, many times in a number of different ways, so most players have had several opportunities to add it to their roster. If you're bringing Latios to this Mega Raid, you'll want Zen Headbutt and Psychic for its moves.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Hoopa (Confined) with Confusion and Psychic

Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Jirachi with Confusion and Psychic

Victini with Confusion and Psychic

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Mew with Snarl and Psychic

Celebi with Confusion and Psychic

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Armored Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Latias with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory and Future Sight

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Psychic

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Note: Shadow Mewtwo outperforms all of the best counters, including Mega Latias despite having weaknesses Mega Gengar can exploit.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go?

Although it is technically possible for two Trainers with top counters to take on Mega Gengar, most players will need four or more. However, this is a Mega Raid so you will want to bring along as many players as you can safely coordinate to maximize your Mega Energy.

Weather Conditions that could play into this battle include:

Fog boosts Mega Gengar's Ghost and Dark type attacks, as well as your Ghost and Dark counters

Cloudy weather boosts Mega Gengar's Fighting and Poison type attacks

Wind will boost your Psychic type counters

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Ground type counters

Questions about Mega Gengar in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Gengar? Any tips for fellow trainers?