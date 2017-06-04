> Rumored Pokémon Go Event: Ice and Fire starting June 13 "Team Eeveelution", the group that leaked the water-type event earlier this year, is now claiming there's be a fire- and ice-type event running from June 13 to June 20. Breaking News Trainers!! pic.twitter.com/6uCFnFIFYQ — Team Eevolution (@TeamEevolution) June 4, 2017 Here's the text: Summer is coming and Niantic is preparing a refreshing event! From June 13th to June 20th we will see and increased Spawn of Fire and Ice Pokemon! Cyndaquil, Charmander or Swinub and their evolutions will spawn more frequently and we might even see Lapras or Cloyster! To top this off we will have another experience event with lucky eggs at 50% discount! Some additional rumors/speculation surrounding the "experience" portion of the event that is no longer being included, possibly because it was incorrect or has since changed: It's time to perfect your Poké Ball throws, Trainers! Throughout the event, you'll receive huge XP bonuses for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws. Additionally, as you walk around your neighborhoods or discover new sights, you'll earn even more XP for hatching Eggs. Lapras, the biggest and rarest of the ice types, has already been featured in the water event and the Spring Eggstravaganza event. Big and rare fire-types include Charizard, Typhlosion, and Arcanine. Unfortunately, Pokémon Go seriously downgraded (nerfed) fire-types in late 2016, all but removing them from use in the current Gym system. With a new Gym system reportedly on its way soon, perhaps fire will regain so of its previous power? Next Pokémon Go Event: Nest Migration on May 31, 2017

The next Pokémon Go Nest Migration is expected to occur on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT (midnight UTC on Thursday, May 4. 2017). Pokémon Go never announces nest migrations but they've occurred every two weeks at exactly the same time for months. There's always a possibility that will change but, until it does, the nest migration is a safe bet. What are Pokémon Go Nests and how do you find them? What should you do to prepare for the next nest migration? Visit your local nests and stock up on the existing spawns while you still can. That includes any you might need to complete your Pokédex, medals, and build up your high-powered Pokémon. Sadly, the Tyranitar, Dragonite, Amphoros, Muk, and Chansey lines don't nest, and Magikarp sticks to water spawns that don't migrate. Rhynhorn does nest, though, and so do the Pokémon you need to max out Gen 1 and Gen 2 starters and new triple-evolutions. So, catch 'em all — en masse! What should you do when the next nest migration happens? Pokémon don't seem to migrate according to any specific pattern. So, after a migration happens, get out and discover what new Pokémon are at your local nests. Sometimes a previously great nest will go bad, and sometimes a common nest will start spawning rares. The only way to tell is to visit it a few times and see what pops up frequently or in number. Then, do all your fellow players a solid, and report your findings.

2017 Pokémon Go Events: The potentials!

Based on past events, there are a few guesses we can make about future events. First, regional holidays don't mean regional events. Halloween isn't an internationally observed occasion but the event was worldwide. U.S. Thanksgiving is only celebrated in the U.S., but was likewise a worldwide event. Granted, Pokémon Go is developed by a U.S. company, but it does indicate that other regional holidays could provide the impetus for other worldwide events. Also, Pokémon Go has multiple levers to pull. The game can increase rewards, like candy, XP, and stardust. It can decrease requirements, like walking distance. It can increase spawn rates for all or specific Pokémon, like pink colored Pokémon or water-types, and create limited edition Pokémon just for events, like Party Hat Pikachu. It can also give away items or increase their duration, like 1-use Incubators or 8-hour Lures. Pokémon Go can have events to aid in charitable causes, like the highly localized tsunami-relief event in Japan that featured Lapras or Snorlax exclusively for a week. There was also an event simply to promote the new streaks and bonuses. So, if they want to maintain momentum and there's too long a gap between proper occasions, Pokémon Go can invent their own. Pokémon Go Anniversary Event for Legendary Birds around July 6? Pokémon Go launched in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand on July 6, 2016. That makes July 6, 2017 the one year anniversary and prime time for an event. What better time to do something involving the last remaining Gen 1 Pokémon still unseen in the game: The Great Birds, Mew, and Mewtwo. And now the new Gen 2 that have yet to be introduced: The Great Beasts, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Celebi. The Great Birds and Great Beasts sound like they'll be saved for a real-time event, where they're released at a specific time and place for those who gather for them. When that'll happen, and how Mew and Mewtwo, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Celebi will be handled, remain huge questions. Niantic Japan has reportedly hinted at details concerning upcoming Pokémon Go events in general — there'll be more like the recent Water Event — and the long-awaited Legendary events in particular. Here are the highlights, via Pokémon Go Hub: A huge event is planned for summer of 2017! The in-game mechanics for this event are currently being developed. Raids are rumored to be the mechanic in question.

PvP, Trading and Raids are in development, but the release dates for these features are not yet finalised. Niantic confirmed that cooperative gameplay is coming this Spring.

More small scale events like the Water Festival are planned throughout the year

Niantic is working on partnering with local governments for large scale events and promotions, similar to how Lapras event was held in the Tohoku Region

A new concept of a wearable device that brings AR closer to the real world is discussed, but it's development is held back by technology currently Niantic employees have also fanned the flames, including Archit Bhargava, Global Product Marketing Lead at Niantic, on receiving a Webby Award for best mobile game: This summer will be legendary. Sounds great. What do you want to see? Pokémon Go type-events So far, Pokémon Go has held the following: Ghost-type event - October, 2016 (Halloween)

Water-type event - March, 2017 (Water Festival)

Grass-type event - May, 2017

Rock-type event - May, 2017 (Adventure Week) That still leaves several type-events for Pokémon Go to run during the rest of the year: Bug-type event.

Dark-type event.

Dragon-type event.

Electric-type event.

Fairy-type event.

Fighter-type event.

Fire-type event.

Flying-type event.

Ground-type event.

Ice-type event.

Normal-type event.

Poison-type event.

Psychic-type event.

Steel-type event. Repeat events During the first year, Pokémon Go held events for Halloween, the introduction of streak bonuses, Thanksgiving, the holidays, and New Year. There's no reason to believe at least most of those events won't be repeated this year. Check out the recaps and links below to see what the previous events offered and what may be offered again soon.