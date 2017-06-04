What's the next event for Pokémon Go? Here's what you need to know!
Update: The same source that leaked the water-type event earlier this year now claims there's a fire and ice event on its way.' Details below
Pokémon Go is intended to get you out and about, both on your own and with family and friends. One of the ways Pokémon Go tries to bolster activity is with events. Some of the events get splashy announcements and coincide with big public holidays. Others are quieter and more regular. Here's what's happened already and what's coming up next.
Rumored Pokémon Go Event: Ice and Fire starting June 13
"Team Eeveelution", the group that leaked the water-type event earlier this year, is now claiming there's be a fire- and ice-type event running from June 13 to June 20.
Breaking News Trainers!! pic.twitter.com/6uCFnFIFYQ— Team Eevolution (@TeamEevolution) June 4, 2017
Here's the text:
Summer is coming and Niantic is preparing a refreshing event!
From June 13th to June 20th we will see and increased Spawn of Fire and Ice Pokemon! Cyndaquil, Charmander or Swinub and their evolutions will spawn more frequently and we might even see Lapras or Cloyster!
To top this off we will have another experience event with lucky eggs at 50% discount!
Some additional rumors/speculation surrounding the "experience" portion of the event that is no longer being included, possibly because it was incorrect or has since changed:
It's time to perfect your Poké Ball throws, Trainers! Throughout the event, you'll receive huge XP bonuses for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws. Additionally, as you walk around your neighborhoods or discover new sights, you'll earn even more XP for hatching Eggs.
Lapras, the biggest and rarest of the ice types, has already been featured in the water event and the Spring Eggstravaganza event. Big and rare fire-types include Charizard, Typhlosion, and Arcanine.
Unfortunately, Pokémon Go seriously downgraded (nerfed) fire-types in late 2016, all but removing them from use in the current Gym system. With a new Gym system reportedly on its way soon, perhaps fire will regain so of its previous power?
Next Pokémon Go Event: Nest Migration on May 31, 2017
The next Pokémon Go Nest Migration is expected to occur on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT (midnight UTC on Thursday, May 4. 2017).
Pokémon Go never announces nest migrations but they've occurred every two weeks at exactly the same time for months. There's always a possibility that will change but, until it does, the nest migration is a safe bet.
What are Pokémon Go Nests and how do you find them?
What should you do to prepare for the next nest migration?
Visit your local nests and stock up on the existing spawns while you still can. That includes any you might need to complete your Pokédex, medals, and build up your high-powered Pokémon. Sadly, the Tyranitar, Dragonite, Amphoros, Muk, and Chansey lines don't nest, and Magikarp sticks to water spawns that don't migrate. Rhynhorn does nest, though, and so do the Pokémon you need to max out Gen 1 and Gen 2 starters and new triple-evolutions. So, catch 'em all — en masse!
What should you do when the next nest migration happens?
Pokémon don't seem to migrate according to any specific pattern. So, after a migration happens, get out and discover what new Pokémon are at your local nests. Sometimes a previously great nest will go bad, and sometimes a common nest will start spawning rares. The only way to tell is to visit it a few times and see what pops up frequently or in number.
Then, do all your fellow players a solid, and report your findings.
2017 Pokémon Go Events: The potentials!
Based on past events, there are a few guesses we can make about future events. First, regional holidays don't mean regional events. Halloween isn't an internationally observed occasion but the event was worldwide. U.S. Thanksgiving is only celebrated in the U.S., but was likewise a worldwide event. Granted, Pokémon Go is developed by a U.S. company, but it does indicate that other regional holidays could provide the impetus for other worldwide events.
Also, Pokémon Go has multiple levers to pull. The game can increase rewards, like candy, XP, and stardust. It can decrease requirements, like walking distance. It can increase spawn rates for all or specific Pokémon, like pink colored Pokémon or water-types, and create limited edition Pokémon just for events, like Party Hat Pikachu. It can also give away items or increase their duration, like 1-use Incubators or 8-hour Lures.
Pokémon Go can have events to aid in charitable causes, like the highly localized tsunami-relief event in Japan that featured Lapras or Snorlax exclusively for a week. There was also an event simply to promote the new streaks and bonuses. So, if they want to maintain momentum and there's too long a gap between proper occasions, Pokémon Go can invent their own.
Pokémon Go Anniversary Event for Legendary Birds around July 6?
Pokémon Go launched in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand on July 6, 2016. That makes July 6, 2017 the one year anniversary and prime time for an event.
What better time to do something involving the last remaining Gen 1 Pokémon still unseen in the game: The Great Birds, Mew, and Mewtwo. And now the new Gen 2 that have yet to be introduced: The Great Beasts, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Celebi.
The Great Birds and Great Beasts sound like they'll be saved for a real-time event, where they're released at a specific time and place for those who gather for them.
When that'll happen, and how Mew and Mewtwo, Lugia, Ho-Oh, and Celebi will be handled, remain huge questions.
Niantic Japan has reportedly hinted at details concerning upcoming Pokémon Go events in general — there'll be more like the recent Water Event — and the long-awaited Legendary events in particular.
Here are the highlights, via Pokémon Go Hub:
- A huge event is planned for summer of 2017! The in-game mechanics for this event are currently being developed. Raids are rumored to be the mechanic in question.
- PvP, Trading and Raids are in development, but the release dates for these features are not yet finalised. Niantic confirmed that cooperative gameplay is coming this Spring.
- More small scale events like the Water Festival are planned throughout the year
- Niantic is working on partnering with local governments for large scale events and promotions, similar to how Lapras event was held in the Tohoku Region
- A new concept of a wearable device that brings AR closer to the real world is discussed, but it's development is held back by technology currently
Niantic employees have also fanned the flames, including Archit Bhargava, Global Product Marketing Lead at Niantic, on receiving a Webby Award for best mobile game:
This summer will be legendary.
Sounds great. What do you want to see?
Pokémon Go type-events
So far, Pokémon Go has held the following:
- Ghost-type event - October, 2016 (Halloween)
- Water-type event - March, 2017 (Water Festival)
- Grass-type event - May, 2017
- Rock-type event - May, 2017 (Adventure Week)
That still leaves several type-events for Pokémon Go to run during the rest of the year:
- Bug-type event.
- Dark-type event.
- Dragon-type event.
- Electric-type event.
- Fairy-type event.
- Fighter-type event.
- Fire-type event.
- Flying-type event.
- Ground-type event.
- Ice-type event.
- Normal-type event.
- Poison-type event.
- Psychic-type event.
- Steel-type event.
Repeat events
During the first year, Pokémon Go held events for Halloween, the introduction of streak bonuses, Thanksgiving, the holidays, and New Year. There's no reason to believe at least most of those events won't be repeated this year.
Check out the recaps and links below to see what the previous events offered and what may be offered again soon.
Past Pokémon Go Events
The best indicator of future behavior is past behavior. So, to look forward to the next Pokémon Go events, it's helpful to look back at the events that have already run.
Pokémon Go Adventure Week rock-type event
Pokémon Go had a rock-type event, called Adventure Week, from May 18 to May 25, 2017. During the event, rock-type Pokémon spawned at a higher rate, Buddy candy accrued at 4x the usual speed, Poké Balls were 50% off in the shop, and extra items were dropped at PokéStops!
More on the Pokémon Go Adventure Week Rock-type Event
PokémonGo Worldwide Bloom Event 2017 (Grass-type)
Pokémon Go held a worldwide bloom event from May 5 to May 8, 2017. During the event, grass-type Pokémon spawns were increased and Lures lasted for six hours.
More on the Pokémon Go grass event
Pokémon Go "Golden Week" Lure Event at McDonald's Japan
Pokémon Go held a Lure Event for "Golden Week" in Japan, from April 29 to May 7, 2017.
4月29日(土)から5月7日(日)の期間、国内のマクドナルド約2,500店舗の「ポケストップ」に花びらが舞い、ポケモンをたくさんゲットできる「ルアーモジュールコラボイベント」が開催されます！GOルデンウィークはマクドナルドへGO！ pic.twitter.com/IL7qv9Hjlz— Pokémon GO Japan (@PokemonGOAppJP) April 28, 2017
Rough translation, cleaned up from Google:
During the period from Saturday, April 29 to Sunday, May 7, the petals will dance at PokéStops located at about 2,500 local MacDonald's. The "Lure module collaboration event" will be held so that you can get a lot of Pokemon! GO Golden Week goes to McDonald's GO!
Unlike the American Thanksgiving event, which was made international, this event was Japan-only, with McDonald's Japan footing the bill.
Pokémon Go and Knight Foundation on May 7, 2017
Niantic, the developer behind Pokémon Go and Ingress, and the Knight Foundation, and organization focused on community engagement, announced an ongoing partnership that hopes to use location and augmented-reality based gaming to help bring neighborhoods and neighbors together.
The first event was set for May 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of the Open Streets 704 event in a 2.5-mile area. 16 PokéStops and two Gyms, selected by the City of Charlotte at significant sites along the route, were offer increased spawns to help make it exciting and engaging for everyone.
May 4, 2017 - Niantic, Inc., creators of hit augmented reality games Pokémon GO and Ingress, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation have formed a multi-year partnership to advance civic engagement in local communities around the United States through augmented reality experiences. The partnership will foster discovery, bring communities together, and promote engagement within public spaces by leveraging Niantic's mobile location-based technology and experiences at select community events supported by The Knight Foundation.
"We founded Niantic to give people the chance to connect with the world around them using technology and games in innovative ways," said John Hanke, CEO, Niantic, Inc. "The partnership with The Knight Foundation is a great forum to explore how technology can drive civic engagement."
The collaboration will play out at community events in several cities, including Knight-sponsored Open Streets events. These temporarily close off car traffic so people can use streets for walking, bicycling, dancing, playing and socializing. The initiative will also tap unique facets of a city's public spaces such as parks and libraries to bring together people of diverse backgrounds and build a sense of shared community. Over the next year, Niantic will collaborate with civic leaders in several cities where Knight Foundation supports community engagement. The initiative will work to enhance these events featuring special content within their augmented reality mobile games, Ingress and Pokémon GO.
"Pokemon Go has already showed us the impact technology can have on getting people out into public," said Sam Gill, Knight vice president for learning and impact. "We're excited to work with Niantic to explore new ways to help people engage with each other and their neighborhoods."
The first event in the collaboration between Niantic and the Knight Foundation will be hosted on May 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the Open Streets 704 event in a 2.5 mile area. Though this first event will be experimental, fans of Pokémon GO can look forward to interacting with 16 PokéStops and two Gyms selected by the City of Charlotte at significant sites along the route. These locations will be highlighted on the official Open Streets 704 route map displayed at the event. To further immerse fans in the real-world experience, the physical location of each PokéStop will be physically marked along the route.
There are some reports that the event wasn't well organized and that many weren't pleased the only thing they got for participating was a set of stickers. Others seem to have really liked it. Either way, I hope we see many more of these, and like these, going forward.
Pokémon Go 'Eggstravaganza' Spring Event 2017
The Pokémon Go Spring Even lasted from April 13 to April 20, 2017. During the event, you got double XP, extra candy from egg hatches, and many 5 KM and 10 KM Pokémon began hatching from 2 KM eggs, including Lapras and Aerodactyl. Lucky Eggs were also offered at 50% in the Pokémon Go Shop.
More on the Pokémon Go Spring / Easter Event
Pokémon Go Water Festival 2017
The Pokémon Go Water Festival was done to help raise awareness for various global water days and weeks. During the festival, water-type Pokémon spawned at a much-increased rate, often replacing the typical common and rare spawns almost completely. And yes, that included Lapras!
In addition, a Magikarp hat was made available for trainers to wear, and Shiny Pokémon were introduced into Pokémon Go for the first time in the form of gold Magikarp and red Gyarados.
More on the Pokémon Go Water Festival Event
More on Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go Snorlax in Japan Event 2017
Similar to last fall's Lapras event, Japan's Kumamoto region is getting a Snorlax event to help bolster tourism following the earthquake of 2016.
熊本県全域、及び大分県由布市、別府市で、カビゴンが現れやすくなるとの情報が届きました。ポケモンのふえに起こされたのでしょうか？この現象は3/4から3/13まで続くようです！現地は復興作業が続いている地域、場所がございます。危険な場所には立ち入らず、熊本、大分を楽しんでくださいね！ pic.twitter.com/24SbqeLuOI— Pokémon GO Japan (@PokemonGOAppJP) March 2, 2017
Here's an approximate translation:
We've received information that in the Kumamoto prefecture and in Oita prefecture, Yufu city and Beppu city, Snorlax has begun appearing more frequently. Was it roused by the Pokémon flute? The phenomenon is expected to continue from March 4 to March 13. There are areas and places where local reconstruction work is continuing. Do not enter a dangerous place. Otherwise, please enjoy Kumamoto and Oita!
If you're in Japan or have wanted to go to Japan, and Snorlax is still on your must-get list, now's the time to go!
Pokémon Day from February 26 to March 6, 2017
The Pokémon Day event saw Pokémon Go join the larger festivities by offering a special, limited edition Pikachu in a festive hat that could be caught from February 26 at 1:00 p.m. PST to March 6 at 1:00 p.m. PST.
More on the Pokémon Day event and Party Hat Pikachu
Pokémon Go Valentine's Day Event 2017
Pokémon Go ran a Valentine's Day event for a whole week! That's right, from February 8 to February 15, 2017.
During the Valentine's event there was double candy, half walking distances, increased spawning rates for pink Pokémon, and Lures that lasted six hours.
More about the Pokémon Go Valentine's event
Pokémon Go Holiday & New Year Events 2016/2017
The Pokémon Go Holiday & New Year Events overlapped, the holiday part running from December 25 through January 3, 2017 and the New Year part, December 30 through January 8.
During the holiday part, it offered and increased spawn rate for limited-time Santa Pikachu, an increased chances of hatching Gen 2 babies Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Smoochum, Elekid, or Magby, and a free 1-time Incubator from the first PokéStop spin of the day.
During the New Year part, it offered Increased spawn rate for Gen 1 Starter Pokémon and their evolutions, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise, and Lures lasting twice as long.
More about the Pokémon Go Holiday and New Year Events
Pokémon Go Thanksgiving Event 2016
The Pokémon Go Thanksgiving Event ran from November 23rd through November 30th. It offered Double XP and Stardust for catching, hatching, and evolving Pokémon.
More about the Pokémon Go Thanksgiving Event
Pokémon Go Lapras in Japan Event 2016
From November 11 to November 23, 2016, Pokémon Go made Lapras easier to find in the Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima Prefectures of Japan. It was an attempt to help bring tourism back to the region following the earthquake earlier in the year.
皆さんにお知らせです。岩手県、宮城県、福島県の沿岸部でラプラスが出現しやすくなっていることが確認されました。この現象は11/23まで続くようです。東北の今を感じる旅に是非おでかけください！きっとPokémon GO以外でも素敵な発見がたくさんあると思います。 pic.twitter.com/1VPBngRU6v— Pokémon GO Japan (@PokemonGOAppJP) November 11, 2016
Rough translation:
Listen up everyone! It has been confirmed that Lapras is now easier to find in the coastal regions of Iwata, Miyagi, and Fukushima Prefectures. The phenomenon will continue until November 23. Please go out and journey in Tohoku! There are many wonderful discoveries to be made beyond Pokémon Go.
Pokémon Go Halloween Event 2016
The Pokémon Go Halloween Event ran from October 26 through November 1. It offered double candy for catching, hatching, and transferring Pokémon, and cut the distance for walking Buddy Pokémon down to 1/4. Increased spawn rates were also offered for Zubat, Golbat, Drowzee, Hypno, Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Cubone, Marowak, Meowth, and Persian.
More about the Pokémon Go Halloween Event
What Pokémon Go events do you want to see?
If you were planning the next big Pokémon Go event, when would you have it and how would you handle it?