Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is finally here, but Team GO Rocket is trying to spoil our festivities! Whether you're a ticket holder or not, you can help fight back against Team GO Rocket to reclaim the Pokémon Go Anniversary. We here at iMore have everything you need to know for challenging Team GO Rocket today.

You heard that right, Trainers! Team GO Rocket has hijacked the biggest event of the year. They're taking over day two of Pokémon GO Fest 2020 and it's up to us to stop them in their tracks! If you're a ticket holder, you will have access to the Rocket Straight to Victory Special Research and you'll see Team GO Rocket has vandalized our Virtual Team Lounges; however, there is plenty of battling to be done for everyone.

Benefits for all players

Regardless of whether you have a Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ticket or not, the following will be available during the take over:

More Team GO Rocket balloons will be appearing in the skies.

More Team GO Rocket Grunts will be capturing PokéStops.

Charged TMs can be used on Shadow Pokémon.

The confetti from the first day's festivities will be replaced by Team GO Rocket confetti.

A GO Rocket Box in the shop featuring four Rocket Radars, 20 Max Potions, two Star Pieces, and 20 Max Revives can be bought in the PokéShop for only 480 PokéCoins!

Note: If you're having trouble taking on Team GO Rocket, the battles will get progressively easier throughout the day. Make sure to try again later in the morning or afternoon.

Team GO Rocket Leaders

In addition to fighting many Grunts, Trainers will also have the opportunity to challenge the Team GO Rocket Executives and Giovanni, himself. During the Take Over, Trainers will earn twice the Mysterious Components (as well as double Stardust) so you'll be able to challenge the Executives and Giovanni multiple times.

Although many Trainers have challenged the Leaders of Team GO Rocket before, for today only they're bringing in different Shadow Pokémon from their current line ups. Lucky for you, we have the best counters for each Executive.

Cliff