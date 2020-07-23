Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is finally here and we've got a weekend full of excitement, battles, challenges, fun, and of course Pokémon! While this year, Pokémon Go Fest will look a bit different, Niantic has been working hard behind the scenes to make this event enjoyable for players all around the globe, even those of us still social distancing. Like previous Pokémon Go Fest events, this weekend will feature Ultra Unlock Bonuses!
What are Ultra Unlock Bonuses
As is tradition with Pokémon GO Fest events, Ultra Unlock bonuses are rewards players can earn for everyone by completing challenges. Throughout day one of Pokémon GO Fest 2020, Trainers will have over 30 global challenges tied to the Rotating Habitats. Every eight challenges that are completed by players around the world will unlock one additional Ultra Unlock event week for a total of three events.
How will you know if challenges are completed?
Once Pokémon GO Fest 2020 begins, you'll be able to track the each challenge's progress in the Global Challenge Arena in the Today View. In addition to that, we here at iMore will be sure to keep you up to date as challenges are completed. In past years, players worked hard to complete these challenges to earn amazing bonuses for everyone and with the entire global community being able to join in, we can expect some pretty impressive results!
What are the rewards for completing challenges?
There are three potential reward week events players can unlock. While we don't know for sure these will all be unlocked, here's what Niantic has promised if we do:
Ultra Unlock Week One: Dragon Week
If Trainers around the world complete eight challenges, they will unlock Dragon Week. Some of the rarest and most powerful Pokémon, Dragon type Pokémon include the likes of Dragonite, Gible and the Alolan variant of Exeggutor. If unlocked, Dragon Week will run from Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 PM PST to Friday, August 7, 2020.
This week will include:
- Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Bagon, Trapinch, Swablu, and Gible will spawn in the wild.
- Dratini, Bagon, Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, Gible and Deino will be hatching from 7 KM Eggs.
- Rayquaza will be in Five Star Raids.
- Timed Research will include encounters with not one—but two Deino.
- Shiny Deino will be introduced.
Ultra Unlock Week Two: Enigma Week
If Trainers complete 16 global challenges, they will unlock Enigma Week. This week will focus on some of the most mysterious Pokémon, such as Elgyem, Unown, and Deoxys! If unlocked, Enigma Week will run from Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1 PM PST to Friday, August 14, 2020.
This week will include:
- Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor and Elgyem will spawn in the wild.
- Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock and Elgyem will hatch from 7 KM Eggs.
- Bronzong, Claydol, Elgyem, and Unown U, L, T, R, and A will be featured in Raids.
- Deoxys will be in Five Star Raids.
- Shiny Staryu and Shiny Deoxys will be introduced.
Ultra Unlock Week Three: Unova Week
If Trainers complete 24 challenges, they will unlock Unova Week. Several Pokémon originally discovered in the Gen Five Unova region will be making their Pokémon GO debut. One such Pokémon, Bouffalant will be available to encounter in New York City and the surrounding areas. If unlocked, Unova Week will run from Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1 PM PST to Friday, August 21, 2020.
This week will include:
- Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will spawn in the wild and hatch from 7 KM Eggs.
- Bouffalant will spawn in the wild and hatch from 7 km Eggs in New York City and the surrounding areas.
- Roggenrola and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will be available in Raids.
- Genesect will be in Five Star Raids.
- Shiny Roggenrola and Shiny Genesect will be introduced.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about how to unlock Ultra Bonuses for Pokémon Go Fest 2020? Which Ultra Bonus Week are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our in depth coverage of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
