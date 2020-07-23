Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is finally here and we've got a weekend full of excitement, battles, challenges, fun, and of course Pokémon! While this year, Pokémon Go Fest will look a bit different, Niantic has been working hard behind the scenes to make this event enjoyable for players all around the globe, even those of us still social distancing. Like previous Pokémon Go Fest events, this weekend will feature Ultra Unlock Bonuses!

What are Ultra Unlock Bonuses

As is tradition with Pokémon GO Fest events, Ultra Unlock bonuses are rewards players can earn for everyone by completing challenges. Throughout day one of Pokémon GO Fest 2020, Trainers will have over 30 global challenges tied to the Rotating Habitats. Every eight challenges that are completed by players around the world will unlock one additional Ultra Unlock event week for a total of three events.

How will you know if challenges are completed?

Once Pokémon GO Fest 2020 begins, you'll be able to track the each challenge's progress in the Global Challenge Arena in the Today View. In addition to that, we here at iMore will be sure to keep you up to date as challenges are completed. In past years, players worked hard to complete these challenges to earn amazing bonuses for everyone and with the entire global community being able to join in, we can expect some pretty impressive results!

What are the rewards for completing challenges?

There are three potential reward week events players can unlock. While we don't know for sure these will all be unlocked, here's what Niantic has promised if we do:

Ultra Unlock Week One: Dragon Week