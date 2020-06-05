What you need to know
- Galarian variant Pokémon recently introduced in the Throwback Challenge event will soon be available exclusively in 7 KM Eggs.
- Alolan variant Pokémon will also be returning to 7 KM Eggs.
- Beginning Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1 PM local time, only Galarian and Alolan variant Pokémon will hatch from 7 KM Eggs.
While the Pokémon that Trainers can hatch from the various Eggs change frequentlyi, a large change to the line up of one type of Egg in particular is coming soon. Announced today, 7 KM Friend Eggs will be getting a complete lineup change beginning Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1 PM local time. This coincides with the conclusion of the Throwback Challenge 2020 event, during which several Galarian variant Pokémon were introduced to the game.
The 7 KM Eggs can only be found in gifts from friends in Pokémon Go, and have seen a number of lineup changes, in particular to coincide with events. Prior to the Throwback Challenge, 7 KM Eggs exclusively hatched fossil type Pokémon like Aerodactyl and Kabuto. Once the Throwback Challenge concludes, these Eggs will be hatching exclusively variant forme Pokémon. The Alolan variant and Galarian variant Pokémon that will be featured include:
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Grimer
All of these variant Pokémon will also evolve into their Galarian or Alolan evolutions. Additionally, for the remainder of June, Hatch Distance has been halved for all Eggs, meaning you can hatch 7 KM Eggs in just 2.3 KM if you're using Super Incubators!
Are you excited to hatch tons of these variant Pokémon? Which are you hoping for the most? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
