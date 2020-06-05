While the Pokémon that Trainers can hatch from the various Eggs change frequentlyi, a large change to the line up of one type of Egg in particular is coming soon. Announced today, 7 KM Friend Eggs will be getting a complete lineup change beginning Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1 PM local time. This coincides with the conclusion of the Throwback Challenge 2020 event, during which several Galarian variant Pokémon were introduced to the game.

The 7 KM Eggs can only be found in gifts from friends in Pokémon Go, and have seen a number of lineup changes, in particular to coincide with events. Prior to the Throwback Challenge, 7 KM Eggs exclusively hatched fossil type Pokémon like Aerodactyl and Kabuto. Once the Throwback Challenge concludes, these Eggs will be hatching exclusively variant forme Pokémon. The Alolan variant and Galarian variant Pokémon that will be featured include:

All of these variant Pokémon will also evolve into their Galarian or Alolan evolutions. Additionally, for the remainder of June, Hatch Distance has been halved for all Eggs, meaning you can hatch 7 KM Eggs in just 2.3 KM if you're using Super Incubators!

All of these variant Pokémon will also evolve into their Galarian or Alolan evolutions. Additionally, for the remainder of June, Hatch Distance has been halved for all Eggs, meaning you can hatch 7 KM Eggs in just 2.3 KM if you're using Super Incubators!