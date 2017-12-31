Pokémon Go Gen 4 won't be coming until mid- to late-2018 at the earliest. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't start preparing now. Unlike Gen 3, many current Pokémon get all-new evolutions in Gen 4. Some are powerful. Others are just plain cool. Here are the current Pokémon you want to catch and hatch now, so you have enough candy for the new Gen 4 evolutions next.

When is Pokémon Go Gen 4 coming?

Here are the launch dates so far:

Pokémon Go Gen 1: July, 2016.

Pokémon Go Gen 2: Februrary, 2017.

Pokémon Go Gen 3: October, 2017.

If that pattern continues, we're looking at:

Pokémon Go Gen 4: July, 2018.

Which Gen 1 Pokémon have new evolutions in Gen 4?