Pokémon Go Gen 4 won't be coming until mid- to late-2018 at the earliest. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't start preparing now. Unlike Gen 3, many current Pokémon get all-new evolutions in Gen 4. Some are powerful. Others are just plain cool. Here are the current Pokémon you want to catch and hatch now, so you have enough candy for the new Gen 4 evolutions next.
When is Pokémon Go Gen 4 coming?
Here are the launch dates so far:
- Pokémon Go Gen 1: July, 2016.
- Pokémon Go Gen 2: Februrary, 2017.
- Pokémon Go Gen 3: October, 2017.
If that pattern continues, we're looking at:
- Pokémon Go Gen 4: July, 2018.
Which Gen 1 Pokémon have new evolutions in Gen 4?
- Magnemite to evolve Magneton into Magnazone.
- Lickitung to evolve into Lickilicky.
- Rhynhorn to evolve into Rhyperior.
- Tangela to evolve into Tangrowth.
- Elekid to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire.
- Magby to evolve Magmar into Magmortar.
- Eevee to evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon (Split).
- Porygon to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z.
Which Gen 2 Pokémon have new evolutions in Gen 4?
- Aipom to evolve into Ambipom.
- Yanma to evolve into Yanmega.
- Murkrow to evolve into Honchkrow.
- Misdreavus to evolve into Mismagius.
- Gligar to evolve into Gliscor.
- Sneasel to evolve into Weavile.
- Swinub to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine.
- Togetic to evolve into Togekiss
Which Gen 3 Pokémon have new evolutions in Gen 4?
- Ralts and Kirlia to evolve into Galade (split)
- Nosepass to evolve into Probopass.
- Roselia to evolve into Roserade.
- Duskull and Duskclops to evolve into Dusknoir.
- Snorut to evolve into Froslass.
What about babies? Any new Pokémon babies in Gen 4?
Several new babies!
- Mime Jr. (baby Mr. Mime)
- Bonsly (baby Sudowoodo)
- Mantyke (baby Mantine)
- Munlax (baby Snorlax)
- Budew (baby Roselia)
- Chingling (baby Chimecho)
What are you looking most forward to in Pokémon Go Gen 4?
Pokémon Go Gen 4 might seem like it's far away but it'll get here soon enough. What are you looking most forward to?