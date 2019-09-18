Where does the time go? Back at the beginning of September, Pokémon Go players were looking forward to three weeks of Ultra Bonus rewards, a veritable eternity of extras. Now? Well, two weeks are down, and only one left to go, though it just might be the best one since it focuses on a host of new pocket monsters (new to this game, that is) and the best chance yet to nab one of the most powerful Pokémon there is. Admit it; you're intrigued.

Here's what's cooking in Ultra Bonus Week 3 and what you should be doing to capitalize on all of it.

Is it true that Pokémon from the Unova region have arrived?

It sure is, and while it has long been known that Sept. 16 would see them enter the fray, Niantic has wisely linked this with the Ultra Bonus event from a lore perspective and declared it's a result of the players' research. Sure, well go with that.

In any case, you can now find the first Pokémon from the Unova region (originally found in Pokémon Black and White) in Pokémon Go. Specifically, the following confirmed characters have been added to the game:

Blitzle

Deino

Drilbur

Ferroseed

Foongus

Golett

Klink

Lillipup

Litwick

Oshawott

Patrat

Pidove

Purrloin

Snivy

Tepig

Some are spawning in the wild, some are hatching from Eggs of all varieties, and a few are also now in raids. For more on how to obtain specific Unova Pokémon, check out our short primer.

Eggs are still hatching at twice the normal rate, right?

Happily, yes. The one Ultra Bonus reward that has been running since the beginning of the event is still in effect, with Incubators working at 2x their normal effectiveness. That means a standard Incubator will hatch a 2 km Egg in just 1 km, a 5 km Egg in 2.5 km, and a 10 km Egg in 5 km. Math isn't always fun, but this math is.

With new Unova Pokémon in most Eggs and regional Pokémon available in 7 km Eggs you get from friends, this is one week you'll want to be hatching as many as you can.

Does that picture above mean Mewtwo is part of Week 3?

That's a good eye, congrats. Mewtwo is back and can be found this week in Level 5 raids, meaning it's more attainable than ever. If you've never captured one, this is a great time, particularly since it shouldn't be hard to find other players out hunting for one as well.

Appropriately, Niantic has upped the ante for Mewtwo in two different ways. The first is that it can be found with the special move Psystrike, a charged move exclusive to the Ultra Bonus event (for now, anyway) and one that some players are already calling the best Psychic-type attack in Pokémon Go. Not too shabby.