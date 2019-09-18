Where does the time go? Back at the beginning of September, Pokémon Go players were looking forward to three weeks of Ultra Bonus rewards, a veritable eternity of extras. Now? Well, two weeks are down, and only one left to go, though it just might be the best one since it focuses on a host of new pocket monsters (new to this game, that is) and the best chance yet to nab one of the most powerful Pokémon there is. Admit it; you're intrigued.
Here's what's cooking in Ultra Bonus Week 3 and what you should be doing to capitalize on all of it.
Is it true that Pokémon from the Unova region have arrived?
It sure is, and while it has long been known that Sept. 16 would see them enter the fray, Niantic has wisely linked this with the Ultra Bonus event from a lore perspective and declared it's a result of the players' research. Sure, well go with that.
In any case, you can now find the first Pokémon from the Unova region (originally found in Pokémon Black and White) in Pokémon Go. Specifically, the following confirmed characters have been added to the game:
- Blitzle
- Deino
- Drilbur
- Ferroseed
- Foongus
- Golett
- Klink
- Lillipup
- Litwick
- Oshawott
- Patrat
- Pidove
- Purrloin
- Snivy
- Tepig
Some are spawning in the wild, some are hatching from Eggs of all varieties, and a few are also now in raids. For more on how to obtain specific Unova Pokémon, check out our short primer.
Eggs are still hatching at twice the normal rate, right?
Happily, yes. The one Ultra Bonus reward that has been running since the beginning of the event is still in effect, with Incubators working at 2x their normal effectiveness. That means a standard Incubator will hatch a 2 km Egg in just 1 km, a 5 km Egg in 2.5 km, and a 10 km Egg in 5 km. Math isn't always fun, but this math is.
With new Unova Pokémon in most Eggs and regional Pokémon available in 7 km Eggs you get from friends, this is one week you'll want to be hatching as many as you can.
Does that picture above mean Mewtwo is part of Week 3?
That's a good eye, congrats. Mewtwo is back and can be found this week in Level 5 raids, meaning it's more attainable than ever. If you've never captured one, this is a great time, particularly since it shouldn't be hard to find other players out hunting for one as well.
Appropriately, Niantic has upped the ante for Mewtwo in two different ways. The first is that it can be found with the special move Psystrike, a charged move exclusive to the Ultra Bonus event (for now, anyway) and one that some players are already calling the best Psychic-type attack in Pokémon Go. Not too shabby.
It's also possible to find a Shiny Mewtwo during Week 3 -- which you can tell by its green torso and tail, usually a shade of purple -- and you don't need me to tell you it will be highly prized. We've got some suggestions to fight Mewtwo to help you in your quest.
Which other Shiny Pokémon can be found this week?
A few others and they are all from the Unova region. The Gear Pokémon Klink is now in raids and can be found in Shiny form for lucky players. Shiny Lillipup and Shiny Patrat are also ready to be added to your collection; look for them as spawns, in 2 km Eggs, and in raids.
Great, so what should players be doing in Week 3 to end the Ultra Bonus event the best possible way?
If you've been playing Pokémon Go regularly during the first two Ultra Bonus weeks, don't quit now. With the Unova Pokémon in play, you're likely to run into characters you need to fill in your Pokédex more often than you have in quite some time. Add in the opportunity to get new Shiny Pokémon and a Mewtwo with Psystrike and this week is excellent all the way around.
Here's a quick recap of the best things to do in-game to finish off the event, which ends at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 23:
- Keep your Incubator(s) full and hatch as many Eggs as possible with the 2x bonus for chances at regional Pokémon (in 7 km Eggs) and Unova region Pokémon (in all other types of Eggs).
- Look for new spawns from the Unova region while you walk, including Blitzle, Lillipup, Oshawott, Patrat, Pidove, Purrloin, Snivy, and Tepig.
- Raid frequently for Unova Pokémon, especially if you see Patrat, Lillipup, or Klink, which could end up in their Shiny forms for you.
- Absolutely play any Level 5 Mewtwo raids you find for chances at Psystrike Mewtwo or Shiny Mewtwo.
Have questions about Ultra Bonus Week 3?
We've got answers. Possibly. Definitely maybe. Please drop them in the comments section below, and we'll do what we can to assist.