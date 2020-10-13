After several months without new Special Research , Team GO Rocket has returned with a new scheme in Pokémon Go. Beginning October 12, 2020, Trainers can challenge Team GO Rocket for the change to rescue Strange Eggs, a new class of eggs that hatch only Poison and Dark type Pokémon after a whopping 12 KM walk! To celebrate the introduction of Strange Eggs, Trainers have a new Special Research line to complete and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to complete this Special Research.

Beginning October 12, 2020, Trainers have access to a new Special Research line focused on Team GO Rocket. The monthly Team GO Rocket Special Research lines were put on hold back in March due to the global pandemic, and though Niantic did introduce Team GO Rocket hot air balloons to help Trainers battle the villains of the Pokémon world from the safety of their homes, this is the first monthly Special Research since - and it's the last one for the year!

In addition to the introduction of Strange Eggs, An Inter-egg-sting Development is also running during an event in which Team GO Rocket activity is increased, eggs hatch in just 1/4 the usual distance, and Giovanni has captured Shadow Mewtwo once again. As a reminder, Shadow Mewtwo is the most powerful and versatile Pokémon in the whole game, so you won't want to miss your chance at catching it!

Step One

Spin five PokéStops for 500 Stardust.

Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts for 500 Stardust.

Catch one Shadow Pokémon for a Meowth encounter.

Completion Rewards: 500 Stardust, ten Poké Balls, ten Razz Berries.

Step Two

Catch five Shadow Pokémon for 750 XP.

Make three nice curveball throws in a row for 750 XP.

Purify five Shadow Pokémon for 750 XP.

Completion Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, ten Great Balls, Larvitar encounter.

Step Three

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader three times for 1,000 XP.

Hatch three eggs for 1,000 XP.

Earn five Candies with your Buddy Pokémon for 1,000 XP.

Completion Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, three Golden Razz Berries, Toxicroak encounter.

Step Four

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo for 1,250 XP.

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff for 1,250 XP.

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra for 1,250 XP.

Completion Rewards: Five Super Potions, Super Rocket Radar, three Revives.

Step Five

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss for 2,500 Stardust.

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss for 1,500 XP.

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss for three Silver Pinap Berries.

Completion Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Fast TM, Charged TM.

Step Six

Autocompleted for 2,000 XP.

Autocompleted for 2,000 XP.

Autocompleted for 2,000 XP.

Completion Rewards: Three Max Revives, 20 Ultra Ball, Elite Fast TM.

Questions about An Inter-egg-sting Development in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Team GO Rocket or completing An Inter-egg-sting Development in Pokémon Go? Will you complete this Special Research in time to catch Shadow Mewtwo? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our guide on the Best Portable Battery Packs for iPhone in 2020 so your phone stays charged while you're out battling Team GO Rocket!