While Legendary Raids are always available at some Gyms, once a week they take over virtually all Gyms for an entire hour. These Legendary Raid Hours provide a chance for players to get together with a team and face several of the current Legendary Raid Boss in one quick go. How do they work and what are they currently offering? Read ahead to find out!

What are Legendary Raid Hours?

A feature originally introduced in June 2019, Legendary Raid Hours are a weekly event in which virtually all Gyms are taken over by Legendary Raids. These Raids are available for the entire hour and give players the opportunity to attempt several raids with the current Legendary Raid Boss. Each Raid requires a Raid Pass, which you usually get one a day from spinning a Pokéstop, but there are Premium Raid Passes that cost 100 Poké Coins in the Poké Shop if you need more after using your daily freebie. These are still Legendary Raids, meaning they require multiple players. Players are encouraged to team up for the hour so they can move from Gym to Gym until they've exhausted their Raid Passes or the hour is complete.

When is the next Legendary Raid Hour?

Currently, Legendary Raid Hours happen every Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 PM local time.

The next Legendary Raid Hour will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Following that, there will be one one on December 25, 2019

Then there will be another on January 1, 2020

What is the current Legendary Raid Boss?