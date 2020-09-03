After launching the biggest feature to come to Pokémon Go yet, Niantic has announced some changes it will be making to Mega Evolution effective immediately, as well as other changes that will be implemented soon. These changes are all being made based on feedback from Players.

First, Niantic has lowered the Mega Energy requirement to Mega Evolve a Pokémon whose species you have already Mega Evolved. Previously, the cost to Mega Evolve species already evolved was 50 Mega Energy for the starter Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, and 25 Mega Energy for Beedrill. Those costs are now 40 Mega Energy and 20 Mega Energy respectively. The second change already implemented is the amount of Mega Energy rewarded for completing a Mega Raid. Although still tied to the speed with which the Mega Raid is completed, Trainers can now earn even more Mega Energy.

In addition to these two changes already implemented, Niantic is also working to implement the following changes:

Trainers will be able to earn Mega Energy by walking with their Buddy Pokémon.

Select Research Tasks and other gameplay features will reward Mega Energy.

Trainers who catch Pokémon that share the same type as their Mega Evolved Pokémon will earn bonus Candies.

