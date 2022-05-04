Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back. Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go?

The final evolution of the Water type Kanto starter, Mega Blastoise was one of the first Mega Evolved Pokémon to be introduced to Pokémon Go. Although Mega Blastoise doesn't have the sheer DPS that some Mega Evolved Pokémon have, it's extremely bulky and so will last a long time on the field. It's an excellent choice for boosting other Water types, so players should stock up on its Mega Energy while it's currently in raids.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Blastoise, focusing on both of its weaknesses: Electric and Grass.

Mega Manectric

If at all possible, Mega Manectric is the Mega Evolved Pokémon to bring to this Mega Raid. As a pure Electric type, it resists Mega Blastoise's Steel type move and has no weaknesses relevant to this fight. You'll want to coordinate with your raid party to make the most of its Electric type Mega Boost and your Mega Manectric should know Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.

Mega Venusaur

For a Grass based offensive, Mega Venusaur is the best option. As a Grass and Poison, it resists Mega Blastoise's Water type moves, but it won't hold up to Ice Beam. Electric types tend to be a higher priority for this raid, so you'll definitely want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of its Grass type Mega Boost. If you're bringing any variant of Venusaur to this Raid, the best moves for it are Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Solar Beam

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Abomasnow with Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

What are the best counters for Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go?

As a Water type, Mega Blastoise is weak against Grass and Electric types. However, it has a pretty wide range of attacks, including the obvious Water type attacks, but also Dark, Normal, Steel, and most worrying, Ice. If you're going up against a Mega Blastoise with Ice Beam, do not bring your Grass type counters. They will wilt in an instant.

Zekrom

The mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom is the top non-Shadow, non-Mega counter for Mega Blastoise. It's an Electric and Dragon type, so it resists Water and Steel type damage, but takes increased damage from Ice type moves. Zekrom has only had a couple runs in raids so far, so many players don't have the Candy to power it up, but if you are bringing a Zekrom to this fight, you'll want it to know Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Thundurus (Therian)

One of the Unovan Forces of Nature, Therian forme Thundurus is another great choice for countering Mega Blastoise. This Flying and Electric type is weak to Ice type damage, but resists Steel type. He's been in raids a few times and shares Candy with the his more common Incarnate forme, so most active players have had the opportunity to add him to their roster. Volt Switch and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want your Thundurus to know for this Mega Raid.

Zarude

The Galarian Mythical Pokémon, Zarude is an excellent choice for this Mega Raid. As a Dark and Grass type, it resists Water and Dark type damage, while taking super effective damage from Ice Beam. Unfortunately, Zarude is limited to one per account and only upon completing a limited, Timed Research line, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have Zarude, you'll want Vine Whip for its fast move and Power Whip for the charged.

Electivire

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Electabuzz, Electavire is a great choice for this Raid. As a pure Electric type, it brings no relevant weaknesses to the fight and resists Mega Blastoise's Flash Cannon. Electabuzz has been in the game since day one, and the addition of its baby form, Elekid meant most players had more than enough Candy to evolve and power up at least a couple Electivire even before it got the Community Day treatment. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge is the moveset you'll want for this Mega Raid.

Magnezone

The final evolution of the Gen I Magnemite, Magnezone is an Electric and Steel type that performs great in this fight. Although it requires a Magnetic Lure Module to evolve, most players have plenty of Candy for evolving and powering it up. It resists all of Mega Blastoise's attacks save for Bite, which it takes normal damage from. You'll want your Magenezone to know Spark and Wild Charge for this Mega Raid.

Raikou

One of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, Raikou is a fantastic counter for Mega Blastoise. Virtually every active player has had the chance to catch it, as it's been in Raids many times, a Research Breakthrough Reward, and even a Shadow Pokémon. As a pure electric type, it has no weaknesses Mega Blastoise can exploit and resists Steel type damage. Volt Switch and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Raikou to know for this fight.

Zapdos

One of the Legendary Birds of Kanto, Zapdos is an excellent counter for Mega Blastoise. It has been available so many times that there is no good reason why a player participating in a Mega Raid wouldn't have at least one. Because of its flying type, it takes double damage from Ice Beam, but it resists Flash Cannon. If you're including Zapdos in your Raid team, Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want.

Tapu Bulu

The Legendary Guardian Deity of Ula'ula Island, Tapu Bulu is another solid counter for Mega Blastoise. It's a Grass a Fairy type so it resists Water and Dark type damage, but Ice and Steel type moves will hit extra hard. Although it's only had one run in raids, it was very recent, so there's a good chance it's already in your roster. Bullet Seed and Grass Knot are the moves you'll want your Tapu Bulu to know for this fight.

Luxray

Originally found in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Luxray is an Electric type that works well in this fight. It has no weaknesses Mega Blastoise can exploit and it resists Steel type damage. The Luxray line has been featured in several events and Shinx is fairly common outside of events, so most players have had the chance to catch and power up this Pokémon. If you're bringing Luxray to this fight, Spark and Wild Charge is the moveset you're looking for.

Roserade

Gen IV's Roserade makes for a great counter to Mega Blastoise. As a Grass and Poison type, it takes increased damage from Ice type moves, but reduced damage from Water type moves. It's another Pokémon that requires a Sinnoh Stone to evolve but Roselia are fairly common and it even has a baby form, so many players have the Candy necessary to power it up. Razor Leaf and Grass Knot are the best moveset for this fight.

Tapu Koko

Last but not least, Tapu Koko is another Alolan Guardian Deity and our final top counter for Mega Blastoise. It's an Electric and Fairy type, so it resists Dark type damage while having no weaknesses Mega Blastoise can exploit. It's also very new to Pokémon Go, but as it was introduced recently, most active players had the chance to catch it. Volt Switch and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want your Tapu Koko to know for this Mega Raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mewtwo with Confusion and Thunderbolt

Celebi with Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm

Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Leafeon with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Thundurus (Incarnate) with Thunder Shock and Thunder

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Jolteon with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Grass) and Giga Impact

Breloom with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Elektross with Spark and Thunderbolt

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Simisage with Vine Whip and Grass Knot

Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Zebstrika with Spark and Wild Charge

Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Leavanny with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Shadow Vileplume with Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Shadow Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Arcanine with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Tangela with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-on and Solar Beam

Shadow Magneton with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Shadow Gallade with Confusion and Leaf Blade

Note: Shadow Pokémon perform especially well in this raid. Shadow Raikou, Shadow Zapdos, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Electivire, and Shadow Tangrowth out perform all the top counters except for Mega Manectric.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Blastoise?

Although it is possible for two high level players with the ideal moveset and counters to take on Mega Blastoise, if you're going up against Ice Beam or are lacking in ideal counters, you'll likely want a raiding party of four or more. However, as this is a Mega Raid, you'll want as many players as possible so you earn the most Mega Energy.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Mega Blastoise's Water type moves, as well as your Electric type counters

Snow will boost its Ice and Steel type moves

Fog will boost its Dark type move

Partly Cloudy weather will boost its Normal type move

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Grass type counters

Questions about taking on Mega Blastoise in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on this Mega Pokémon? Any tips for fellow trainers? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!