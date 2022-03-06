Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most difficult Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon journey!

What is Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go?

The final evolution of the Grass and Poison type Kanto starter, Venusaur is one of the first Pokémon able to Mega Evolve in Pokémon Go. In the core games, when Venusaur Mega Evolved, it gained a new ability that effectively eliminated two of its weaknesses. While Pokémon in Pokémon Go don't have abilities, Mega Venusaur does boast a massive stat increase over Venusaur and proves to be a very challenging Raid. It is also the bulkiest and most survivable of all Grass type Mega Pokémon, so this is one you'll want to prioritize when its available.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Venusaur, focusing on three of its weaknesses: Fire, Flying, and Psychic.

Mega Charizard Y

Another Mega Evolution of a Kanto Starter Pokémon, Mega Charizard Y is the obvious choice for challenging Mega Venusaur - assuming you not only have a really strong Charizard, but also the Mega Charizard energy to spare. A Fire and Flying type, Mega Charizard Y takes quarter damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks. You'll want Fire Spin and Blast Burn for the moveset.

Mega Charizard X

Although Mega Charizard Y is better in this fight, if you already have a Mega Charizard X ready, it also makes for a great counter. As a Fire and Dragon type, it also takes quarter damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks. You'll also want your Mega Charizard X to know Fire Spin and Blast Burn for this Raid.

Mega Pidgeot

For a Flying based offensive, Mega Pidgeot is the Mega Pokémon of choice. As a Flying and Normal type, it resists Mega Venusaur's Grass type moves and has no weaknesses relevent to this fight. If you're bringing Mega Pidgeot to this raid, you'll want it to know Gust and Brave Bird, and be sure to coordinate with the rest of your raid party if it's safe to do so.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Mega Gengar* with Lick and Psychic

What are the best counters for Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go?

A Grass and Poison type, Mega Venusaur is weak to Fire, Psychic, Flying, and Ice type Pokémon. It is capable of dealing Grass and Poison type damage. This leaves room for a lot of really good counters.

Mewtwo

The Legendary Psychic type, Mewtwo is the top non-Shadow counter for Mega Venusaur. It has no relevant weaknesses or resistances for this Raid, but it can deal super effective Psychic type damage with Confusion and Psystrike. If you don't have a Psystrike Mewtwo or the Elite TM to spare, Psychic also works well. Mewtwo has also been available many times in many ways, so most active players should already have at least one or two powered up.

Hoopa (Unbound)

Another great choice for Mega Venusaur is the Mythical Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region, Hoopa. Hoopa has two formes, but for this fight, you'll want the Unbound forme. Unfortunately, Hoopa is limited to one per account and only for players who completed a limited Special Research, Misunderstood Mischief. Moreover, it costs 50 Hoopa Candy and 10,000 Stardust to change formes. Still, if you have it, this Psychic and Dark type has no relevent weaknesses and it should know Confusion and Psychic.

Reshiram

Another good choice for countering Mega Venusaur is Reshiram, the masct of Pokémon Black. A Dragon and Fire type, Reshiram takes reduced damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks. Although this Legendary Pokémon has had limited availability, if you have one powered up, it makes for an excellent counter. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Reshiram to know.

Ho-Oh

The Legenday Fire and Flying type mascot of Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Heart Gold, Ho-Oh takes reduced damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks. It can also deal Psychic, Flying, and Fire type damage. You'll want your Ho-Oh to know Incinerate and Sacred Fire to get the most damage, especially when paired with a Fire type Mega Pokémon. Ho-Oh has been through Raids several times so plenty of players have at least one powered up.

Lugia

Ho-Oh's rival and mascot of Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Soul Silver, Lugia is another excellent counter. It's a Psychic and Flying type giving it resistance to Grass type damage and it's been available many times in many different ways so most players have one at least. Extrasensory and Aeroblast are the moves you'll want your Lugia to know for this fight.

Moltres

The Legendary Fire and Flying type from the Gen I Kanto region, Moltres is an excellent counter for Mega Venusaur. It takes reduced damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks and has been available so often that many players have entire teams of Moltres. You'll want your Moltres to know Fire Spin and Sky Attack.

Darmanitan

You could also bring along Darmanitan to fight Mega Venusaur. Originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Darmanitan has a regional variant and multiple formes, but the original is the one you'll want here. As a pure Fire type, it resists Grass type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Venusaur can exploit. Fire Fang and Overheat is the moveset you'll want your Darmanitan to know for this fight.

Metagross

A Steel and Psychic pseudo-Legendary Pokémon that's been featured in its own Community Day, Metagross resists all of Mega Venusaur's attacks. Although it has seen widespread availability, it isn't higher on the recommendations because the moveset necessary, Zen Headbutt and Psychic are really a waste of a perfectly good Metagross. Metagross's best moveset is Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, with Meteor Mash being its Community Day exclusive move. However, if you happen to have a Metagross that already knows its Psychic moveset, it will serve you well in this Raid..

Chandelure

A Gen V Ghost and Fire type from the Unova region, Chandelure takes half damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass and Poison type attacks, making it the first in the counter's list who resists everything Mega Venusaur can throw its way. If you participated in the Halloween Event and Pokémon Go Fest 2020, you probably have at least one or two powered up too. If you're bringing Chandelure to this Raid, you'll want Fire Spin and Overheat for the moveset.

Victini

A relatively new face to Pokémon Go, the Mythical Pokémon Victini can only be caught once by completing the Special Research: Rocket Straight to Victory during Pokémon Go Fest or the upcoming Special Research: Investigate a Mysterious Energy. Victini takes half damage from Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks and is able to deal both Psychic and Fire type damage. Confusion and V-Create are the moves you'll want your Victini to know.

Back ups?

While most players will have plenty of Pokémon from the top counters

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamthrower

Hoopa (Confined) with Confusion and Psychic

Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Yveltal with Gust and Psychic

Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Exeggutor with Confusion and Psychic

Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

Delphox with Fire Spin and Psychic

Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Jirachi with Confusion and Psychic

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incincerate and Brave Bird

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory and Aeroblast

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Exeggutor with Extrasensory and Psychic

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Shadow Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Staraptor with Wing Attack and Brave Bird

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Drill Peck

Shadow Magmortar with Fire Spin and Psychic

Shadow Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Note: Shadow Mewtwo out performs every other recommendation, including the Megas; however using either Mega Charizard, Mega Houndoom, or Mega Pidgeot will boost Fire and Flying types respectively, making them perform better.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Venusaur?

Mega Raids are some of the most challenging fights in Pokémon Go and Mega Venusaur has insanely high defense. Fortunately, it is also weak to Shadow Mewtwo and many of the top Pokémon. This means you can technically take this Raid with a group of three top level Trainers. However, most players should aim for five to seven. On the plus side, Mega Venusaur doesn't do a ton of damage and most of its counters resist its attacks, so you won't need a ton of Revives and Potions.

Weather Conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Sunny/Clear weather will boost Mega Venusaur's Grass type attacks, but will also boost your Fire type counters

Cloudy weather will boost Mega Venusaur's Poison type attacks

Wind will boost your Flying and Psychic counters

Snow will boost Ice type counters

Questions about taking on Mega Venusaur in Pokémon Go?

