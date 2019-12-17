So you just got a new phone. Congrats! This is always an exciting time. But it can also be intimidating too. Especially when your favorite apps behave differently on your new phone. I just made the switch to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and as exciting as it is, I was terrified to find out that my favorite game, Pokémon Go looked and behaved differently! Fortunately, there are steps you can take to make the transition smooth and easy. Moving into your new phone

The actual process of transferring your existing account for any game or app to a new phone can be stressful. What if your account doesn't transfer? What if all the hard work you've put into your games is lost? Luckily, Niantic has made the process of transferring your account from one device to the next extremely easy! When you created your Pokémon Go account, you had to link it to an existing account. Usually, this is a Google account, but it could also be a Pokémon Trainer Club account, a Niantic Kids account or even a Facebook account. So long as you still have access to that account, all you need to do is sign back in with that account and everything transfers over. This is a super easy process compared to lots of other apps and one I've successfully completed dozens of time (What can I say, I go through a lot of phones!) How Pokémon Go handles differently on different phones In general, there isn't a huge difference with how Pokémon Go operates on different devices. Display colors might take a little bit to get used to, especially when hunting for subtle Shiny colorations, but there is one really big difference that can impact your gameplay, as well as a feature that could be a sticking point in the future. Aspect Ratio

The biggest difference I've found when switching devices is the aspect ratio of the screen. If you're moving from a tablet, to an Android phone, or to an iPhone, your screen is going to be significantly different (and I don't just mean it's bigger, either!) The actual ratio of your screen will be different and that can have a significant impact on the way you play Pokémon Go. In some ways, this will be superficial. For example, you'll see more of a Pokémon's description on the iPhone than you will on an Android phone. This won't make a difference in play but it might take some getting used to like the display colors.