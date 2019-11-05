Thanks to the dedicated players over at The Silph Road we now know that the Mysterious Components that have been mentioned in several of the Looming Shadows updates are now live... for some players at least.

While only a handful of players have begun to find these items so far, we don't know yet if that is because of a low drop rate or because the update hasn't been rolled out globally. Pokémon Go's official Twitter has been posting messages all day from the new Team Go Rocket Leaders but has not announced anything about this update going live. It has been clear that they've been building up to this update but until the official announcement drops, it would seem as though it takes six Mysterious Components to build a Rocket Radar.

Mysterious Components have been reported to drop from battles with Team Go Rocket Grunts so keep an eye out for those dark Pokéstops and get in as many battles as you can. It is unclear if players can build the Rocket Radar yet, even if they manage to get six Mysterious Components but even if that part of the update hasn't gone live yet, you can still get a head start.

For more information on battling Team Go Rocket, check out our Guide and be sure to check back often. We'll keep you up to date on this developing story!