The Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally is almost here, and with it, the Pokémon Go debut of Hisuian Electrode from Pokémon: Legends Arceus! Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of this event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally?
The Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally is a lead up event for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto. During the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto, players will be challenged to catch, battle, trade, and evolve every Pokémon from the Johto region in a single day. To help prepare for the tour, the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally provides the opportunity to earn tons of Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.
This event will also introduce Hisuian Electrode to Pokémon Go. Hisuian Voltorb made its Pokémon Go debut when Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched, but this event will allow it to evolve for just 50 Voltorb Candy.
When is the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally?
The Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally runs for one week, beginning Friday, February 18, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally, the following Pokémon will be appearing more often:
- Jigglypuff*
- Voltorb*
- Hisuian Voltorb
- Electrode
- Koffing*
- Marill*
- Wailmer*
- Solosis
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Galarian Stunfisk*
Field Research
During the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally, players can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:
- Catch two Voltorb for three Poké Balls
- Make five Nice Throws for five Poké Balls
- Make three Great Throws for five Great Balls
- Make three Nice Curve Ball Throws in a row for three Pinap Berries
Timed Research
The Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally will feature a special Timed Research line.
Page one
- Spin a PokéStop or Gym for three Poké Balls
- Complete a Field Research task for two Great Balls
- Send a gift to a friend for five Ultra Balls
Completion Rewards: 100 Stardust, 100 XP
Page two
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms for six Poké Balls
- Complete three Field Research tasks for four Great Balls
- Send three gifts to friends for five Ultra Balls
Completion Rewards: 200 Stardust, 200 XP
Page three
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms for nine Poké Balls
- Complete five Field Research tasks for six Great Balls
- Send five gifts to friends for five Ultra Balls
Completion Rewards: 300 Stardust, 300 XP
Page four
- Spin ten PokéStops or Gyms for 20 Poké Balls
- Complete ten Field Research tasks for 15 Great Balls
- Send ten gifts to friends for five Ultra Balls
Completion Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Other bonuses
Players will also be able to enjoy the following additional bonuses during the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally:
- Ball Guy avatar style items in the PokéShop
- Poké Balls in Buddy Pokémon gifts
Questions about the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally? Are you excited to add Hisuian Electrode to your roster? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
