The Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally is almost here, and with it, the Pokémon Go debut of Hisuian Electrode from Pokémon: Legends Arceus!

What is the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally?

The Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally is a lead up event for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto. During the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto, players will be challenged to catch, battle, trade, and evolve every Pokémon from the Johto region in a single day. To help prepare for the tour, the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally provides the opportunity to earn tons of Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

This event will also introduce Hisuian Electrode to Pokémon Go. Hisuian Voltorb made its Pokémon Go debut when Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched, but this event will allow it to evolve for just 50 Voltorb Candy.

When is the Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally?

The Pokémon Go Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally runs for one week, beginning Friday, February 18, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon