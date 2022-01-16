In 2021, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto gave players to the biggest challenge yet: collect all 151 Pokémon from the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue. Now the Pokémon Go Tour is coming back and this time players will be able to catch, hatch, trade, raid, and evolve every Pokémon from the Johto region. We here at iMore have all the details you'll need to get the most out this event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto?
A celebration of all things Johto, the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto is a one day event that will provide players with the opportunity to add every single Pokémon species from the Johto region to their collection. Every Gen II Pokémon will be available to catch, hatch, evolve, or trade, and for the first time in Pokémon Go, all their Shiny variants will also be available. This means several new Shiny variants, as well as the return of all the previously released Shinies, and another chance at the Mythical Pokémon, Celebi. Not only will all of Gen II's Pokémon be available, but players who collect them all will earn a brand new Masterwork Research line.
When is the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto?
The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 9 AM to 9 PM local time. Players will have exactly 12 hours in which to catch, hatch, battle, trade, and evolve every single Pokémon species originally encountered in the Johto region of Gen II.
All new Shiny Pokémon
The following Pokémon will have their Shiny Variants available for the first time in Pokémon Go:
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Unown (J)
- Girafarig
- Corsola
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
Event exclusive moves
The following Pokémon caught or evolved during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will learn event exclusive moves:
- Meganium: Frenzy Plant
- Typhlosion: Blast Burn
- Feraligatr: Hydro Cannon
- Espeon: Shadow Ball
- Umbreon: Psychic
- Mamoswine: Ancient Power
- Lugia: Check back soon!
- Ho-Oh: Check back soon!
- Celebi: Check back soon!
Eggs
The following Pokémon will be appearing in eggs acquired during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event:
- Pichu (2KM)
- Cleffa (2KM)
- Igglybuff (2KM)
- Togepi (2KM)
- Tyrogue (2KM)
- Smoochum (2KM)
- Elekid (2KM)
- Magby (2KM)
Two different versions
Just like the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto, the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will have two versions. Players can choose between Gold Version and Silver Version, based on Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver. Whichever version you pick will determine which Pokémon are more likely to be lured by Incense and which are going to have increased Shiny rates.
Gold Version
If you select Gold Version, the following Pokémon will be lured by Incense:
- Spinarak
- Gligar
- Teddiursa
- Mantine
The following Pokémon will have increased Shiny rates for Gold Version players:
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Spinarak
- Igglybuff
- Natu
- Hoppip
- Sunkern
- Misdreavus
- Wobbuffet
- Gligar
- Shuckle
- Teddiursa
- Swinub
- Mantine
- Ho-Oh
Silver Version
If you select Silver Version, the following Pokémon will be lured by Incense:
- Ledyba
- Delibird
- Skarmory
- Phanpy
The following Pokémon will have increased Shiny rates for Silver Version players:
- Chikorita
- Cyndaquil
- Totodile
- Ledyba
- Cleffa
- Sudowoodo
- Hoppip
- Yanma
- Pineco
- Delibird
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Phanpy
- Miltank
- Larvitar
- Lugia
Event raids
The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will feature a line up of Gen II Pokémon in raids all day, including Legendaries and Regional Exclusive Pokémon. During the event, players will be ble to challenge the following Pokémon in raids:
Special Research
The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will feature a brand new Special Research line which will reward players with an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon, Celebi. This will mark the third Celebi players in Pokémon Go will be able to catch and it will know an event exclusive move.
Step one
- Check back soon!
Completion Rewards: Check back soon!
Timed Research
In addition to Special Research, there will be Timed Research available. The Timed Research line: Johto Battle League will be available for both ticketed players and those who have not purchased ticket, and will reward players with encounters with Raikou, Suicune, and Entei.
Step one
- Check back soon!
Completion Rewards: Check back soon!
Collection Challenges
The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will feature several Collection Challenges. There will be Challenges for each of the hourly rotating habitats, as well as five additional Challenges. These Collection Challenges will only be available to ticketed players:
- Hourly
- Gold
- Silver
- Special
- Evolution
- Raid
Event exclusive Field Research
During the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto, players will be able to spin PokéStops and Gyms to earn the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:
- Check back soon!
Masterwork Research
Players who complete the Special Research during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will unlock the second Masterwork Research line. Like last year's Masterwork Research line: All-in-One #151, this research is designed to be completed over a long period of time.
Step one
- Check back soon!
Completion Rewards: Check back soon!
Additional bonuses
As if all of that wasn't enough, there will be plenty of bonuses during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto for both ticketed players and those who do not buy tickets.
Players who purchase a ticket will be able to enjoy the following bonuses:
- A bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available for free in the PokéShop
- Quarter Hatch Distance on eggs
- Double Hatch Candy on eggs
- Bonus Catch Candy on select Johto Pokémon
- Nine free Raid Passes from spinning gyms
- Event medal
- Snapshot Surprises
- Event exclusive stickers from spinning PokéStops and Gifts
- Event exclusive stickers in the PokéShop
All players will also be able to enjoy the following bonuses:
- Some Pokémon originally discovered in Johto in the wild, in raids, and hatching from 7 km Eggs
- Some Pokémon originally discovered in Johto that are usually exclusive to certain regions in the world in raids
- Gen II Baby Pokémon hatching from 2KM Eggs
- Timed Research related to Trainer Battles
- Eevee walking requirements suspended for Espeon and Umbreon
- Shiny Smeargle
- Six Special Trades
- Confetti on the map during the event
Live events for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto?
Players in select cities will be able to purchase tickets for an additional live event: Step back into Kanto. Tickets are available for $25USD or local equivalent. This event will run on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 10AM to 6PM local time in the following cities:
- Monterrey, Mexico at Parque Fundidora
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan at the Taiwan Lantern Festival
- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at Yas Bay
Players who participate in this bonus event will enjoy the following:
- Real world themed habitats, each featuring its own Collection Challenge
- Six Special Trades
- Event exclusive Special Research
- Snapshot Surprises
- Quarter hatch distance
- Double Catch Candy
- Extra Catch Candy on select Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto
- Nine free Raid Passes from spinning Gyms
- Event medal
- Event exclusive stickers from PokéStops and Gifts
- Confetti on the map during the event
- Real world photo-ops and lounge areas in the park
- Exclusive merchandise at select locations
Questions about the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto?
Do you have questions about the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event? Which Gen II Pokémon are you most excited to add to your collection? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
