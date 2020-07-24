As is tradition with Pokémon GO Fest events, Ultra Unlock bonuses are rewards players can earn for everyone by completing challenges. Throughout day one of Pokémon GO Fest 2020, Trainers will have over 30 global challenges tied to the Rotating Habitats . Every eight challenges that are completed by players around the world will unlock one additional Ultra Unlock event week for a total of three events.

The final of the Ultra Unlock Bonuses is Unova Week. If Trainers around the globe are able to complete eight challenges, all Pokémon Go players will be rewarded with an entire week of Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova Region. What can we expect from Unova Week?

If Trainers complete 24 challenges, they will unlock Unova Week. Several Pokémon originally discovered in the Gen Five Unova region will be making their Pokémon GO debut. One such Pokémon, Bouffalant will be available to encounter in New York City and the surrounding areas. If unlocked, Unova Week will run from Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1 PM PST to Friday, August 21, 2020.

So far, we know this week will include:

Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will spawn in the wild and hatch from 7 KM Eggs.

Bouffalant will spawn in the wild and hatch from 5 km Eggs in New York City and the surrounding areas.

Roggenrola and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will be available in Raids.

Genesect will be in Five Star Raids.

Shiny Roggenrola and Shiny Genesect will be introduced.

However, once this week is unlocked, there will surely be more details.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about the Ultra Bonus Unova Week? Which Unova Pokémon are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our in depth coverage of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 so you too can become a Pokémon Master!