To kick off the Season of Discovery, Pokémon Go is hosting a new event themed around Slowpoke! A Very Slow Discovery will run from June 8 through June13, 2021. During this event, Trainers will encounter Galarian Slowpoke and Mega Slowbro for the first time. There's lots of fun stuff coming this event, so read ahead for all the details, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event?

Pokemon 080 Slowbro GalarianPokemon 079 Slowpoke GalarianPokemon 199g Slowking GalarianSource: The Pokémon Company

The Season of Discovery is here and to celebrate Pokémon Go is hosting A Very Slow Discovery, an event themed around Slowpoke, lazy Pokémon, and speedy Pokémon. The Galarian Regional Variant of Slowpoke will make its Pokémon Go debut, as will Mega Slowbro. Trainers will even be able to evolve their Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison type Pokémon with Galarian Slowpoke as their Buddy Pokémon.

Galarian Slowking will be available at a later date.

Wild spawns during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event

Pokémon 316 GulpinPokemon 325 SpoinkPokémon 287 SlakothSource: The Pokémon Company

During the event, the following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild:

Raids during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event

Pokémon 289 SlakingPokemon 088 Grimer AlolanPokemon 143 SnorlaxSource: The Pokémon Company

During the event, Trainers can challenge the following Pokémon in Raids:

  • Galarian Slowpoke
  • Alolan Grimer*
  • Shellder*
  • Shinx*
  • Timburr*
  • Snorlax*
  • Slowking
  • Slaking
  • Toxicroak
  • Mega Slowbro

Be sure to check out our Mega Slowbro Mega Raid guide for all the best counters!

Field Research during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event

Pokemon 080 Slowbro MegaSource: The Pokémon Company

During the event, Trainers can complete the following Field Research tasks for awesome rewards:

  • Catch eight Psychic type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter
  • Catch eight Water type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter
  • Evolve three Slowpoke for a Galarian Slowpoke encounter
  • Evolve a Slowpoke for 20 Slowbro Mega Energy
  • Evolve a Pokémon for a Kings Rock
  • Evolve a Psychic type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter
  • Evolve a Psychic type Pokémon for a Shellder* encounter
  • Give your Buddy Pokémon three treats for a Gulpin encounter
  • Win a Raid in under ten minutes for a Slakoth* encounter
  • Win a Raid in under 60 seconds for a Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Collection Challenge during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event

Pokemon 080 SlowbroPokemon 079 SlowpokePokemon 199 SlowkingSource: The Pokémon Company

During the event, Trainers can complete a Slowpoke themed collection challenge for even more rewards:

  • Slowpoke* (catch)
  • Slowbro (evolve)
  • Slowking (evolve)
  • Galarian Slowpoke (catch)

Completion Rewards: Slowpoke Forever avatar shirt, 30 Ultra Ball, 3,000 XP

PokéShop during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event

Players can also find some fun surprises in the PokéShop:

  • Free event box: 30 Great Balls, 10 PokéBalls, one Kings Rock
  • Slowpoke avatar hat (150 PokéCoins)
  • Slowpoke tail avatar shirt (200 PokéCoins)

Questions about the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event?

Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go coverage so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

