To kick off the Season of Discovery, Pokémon Go is hosting a new event themed around Slowpoke! A Very Slow Discovery will run from June 8 through June13, 2021. During this event, Trainers will encounter Galarian Slowpoke and Mega Slowbro for the first time. There's lots of fun stuff coming this event, so read ahead for all the details. What is the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event?

The Season of Discovery is here and to celebrate Pokémon Go is hosting A Very Slow Discovery, an event themed around Slowpoke, lazy Pokémon, and speedy Pokémon. The Galarian Regional Variant of Slowpoke will make its Pokémon Go debut, as will Mega Slowbro. Trainers will even be able to evolve their Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison type Pokémon with Galarian Slowpoke as their Buddy Pokémon. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Galarian Slowking will be available at a later date. Wild spawns during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event

During the event, the following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Psyduck*

Slowpoke*

Slowbro*

Grimer*

Slakoth*

Vigorith

Gulpin

Spoink* Raids during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event

During the event, Trainers can challenge the following Pokémon in Raids: Galarian Slowpoke

Alolan Grimer*

Shellder*

Shinx*

Timburr*

Snorlax*

Slowking

Slaking

Toxicroak

Mega Slowbro Be sure to check out our Mega Slowbro Mega Raid guide for all the best counters! Field Research during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event Source: The Pokémon Company During the event, Trainers can complete the following Field Research tasks for awesome rewards: Catch eight Psychic type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter

Catch eight Water type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter

Evolve three Slowpoke for a Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Evolve a Slowpoke for 20 Slowbro Mega Energy

Evolve a Pokémon for a Kings Rock

Evolve a Psychic type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter

Evolve a Psychic type Pokémon for a Shellder* encounter

Give your Buddy Pokémon three treats for a Gulpin encounter

Win a Raid in under ten minutes for a Slakoth* encounter

Win a Raid in under 60 seconds for a Galarian Slowpoke encounter Collection Challenge during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event