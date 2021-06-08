To kick off the Season of Discovery, Pokémon Go is hosting a new event themed around Slowpoke! A Very Slow Discovery will run from June 8 through June13, 2021. During this event, Trainers will encounter Galarian Slowpoke and Mega Slowbro for the first time. There's lots of fun stuff coming this event, so read ahead for all the details, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event?
The Season of Discovery is here and to celebrate Pokémon Go is hosting A Very Slow Discovery, an event themed around Slowpoke, lazy Pokémon, and speedy Pokémon. The Galarian Regional Variant of Slowpoke will make its Pokémon Go debut, as will Mega Slowbro. Trainers will even be able to evolve their Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison type Pokémon with Galarian Slowpoke as their Buddy Pokémon.
Galarian Slowking will be available at a later date.
Wild spawns during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event
During the event, the following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild:
Raids during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event
During the event, Trainers can challenge the following Pokémon in Raids:
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Alolan Grimer*
- Shellder*
- Shinx*
- Timburr*
- Snorlax*
- Slowking
- Slaking
- Toxicroak
- Mega Slowbro
Be sure to check out our Mega Slowbro Mega Raid guide for all the best counters!
Field Research during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event
During the event, Trainers can complete the following Field Research tasks for awesome rewards:
- Catch eight Psychic type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter
- Catch eight Water type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter
- Evolve three Slowpoke for a Galarian Slowpoke encounter
- Evolve a Slowpoke for 20 Slowbro Mega Energy
- Evolve a Pokémon for a Kings Rock
- Evolve a Psychic type Pokémon for a Slowpoke* encounter
- Evolve a Psychic type Pokémon for a Shellder* encounter
- Give your Buddy Pokémon three treats for a Gulpin encounter
- Win a Raid in under ten minutes for a Slakoth* encounter
- Win a Raid in under 60 seconds for a Galarian Slowpoke encounter
Collection Challenge during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event
During the event, Trainers can complete a Slowpoke themed collection challenge for even more rewards:
- Slowpoke* (catch)
- Slowbro (evolve)
- Slowking (evolve)
- Galarian Slowpoke (catch)
Completion Rewards: Slowpoke Forever avatar shirt, 30 Ultra Ball, 3,000 XP
PokéShop during the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event
Players can also find some fun surprises in the PokéShop:
- Free event box: 30 Great Balls, 10 PokéBalls, one Kings Rock
- Slowpoke avatar hat (150 PokéCoins)
- Slowpoke tail avatar shirt (200 PokéCoins)
Questions about the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go A Very Slow Discovery event? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go coverage so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
Apple redesigns Apple TV remote app in iOS 15
Along with big changes in iOS 15, it has been confirmed the new operating system on iPhone will include a redesigned Apple TV remote in Control Center that better reflects the new physical remote.
Adobe's Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic now native on M1 Macs
Adobe has announced new versions of Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic that are built for Apple's M1 Macs.
Apple is reportedly talking to two companies about batteries for Apple Car
Apple is reportedly already talking to at least two companies as it looks to find someone to build the batteries for its electric car.
Want to stream video and videogames to your Mac? Here are your options
Streaming is easier than ever before, even if you're on a Mac. Here are the best Mac compatible capture cards.