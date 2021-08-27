September is almost here and with it, new events, Raids, and more are coming to Pokémon Go. First up, Ditto will be the Research Breakthrough Reward encounter and it will have the potential to be Shiny! After September, Shiny Ditto will also be available in the wild for the first time. Previously, Shiny Ditto was limited to a single Special Research reward, so this will be the first time many players have the chance to encounter one.

The Raids for September have also been announced. Lugia with the event exclusive move, Aeroblast, will be featured for the first two weeks of September, after which, the Lake Trio will be appearing in their respective regions until October. The PokéShop will also feature a one PokéCoin bundle every week, which includes items and a Remote Raid Pass. Every Wednesday will feature a Raid hour at 6PM local time:

Wednesday, September 1 and 8: Lugia with Aeroblast

Wednesday, September 15, 22, and 29: Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India), and Azelf (the Americas and Greenland)

The Tuesday Spotlight hours have also been announced. Every Tuesday at 6PM local time, players can enjoy the following bonuses:

Tuesday, September 7: Spoink and double Catch Stardust

Tuesday, September 14: Baltoy and double Catch XP

Tuesday, September 21: Skitty and double Catch Candy

Tuesday, September 28: Alolan Meowth and double Transfer Candy

The events for September have also been announced:

To celebrate Hoopa's arrival, on Sunday, September 5, 2021, various strange phenomena will be happening all around the world.

Psychic Spectacular: Starting Wednesday, September 8 through Monday, September 13, the Psychic focused event will bring back familiar faces and feature a new Pokémon as well.

Fashion Week: Starting Tuesday, September 21 through Tuesday, September 28, the fashion focused event will feature new stylishly dressed Pokémon, as well new avatar style items.

Team GO Rocket's Boss seems to be missing...: Giovanni has gone missing. Super Rocket Radars cannot track down Giovanni for now.

In addition to these new events and announcements, a new QOL update is coming soon. At some point in September, players will be able to preview their Pokémon before evolving. Players will be able to see the following:

The current Pokémon's CP

The Evolved Pokémon's CP

The Leagues the Evolved Pokémon can participate in

While many players are eagerly awaiting news about changes in Niantic in September, there will be lots to keep them busy this month. Which event or new feature are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!