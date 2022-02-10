Lugia is returning to Legendary raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Lugia to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Lugia in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mascot of Pokémon Silver and Ho-Oh's polar opposite, Lugia is the Master of the Seas, as well as the Legendary Bird Trio. It is a Psychic and Flying type Legendary Pokémon that is so incredibly powerful, it usually isolates itself to the bottom of the oceans to keep from accidentally inflicting harm. It is incredibly intelligent and can communicate with Pokémon and humans alike through telepathy.

When it comes to Pokémon Go, Lugia is the bulkiest Psychic type out there, and with the addition of its Signature Move, Aeroblast, it's a fantastic Flying type as well. Because Lugia will have Aeroblast in this run, it's definitely a Pokémon you want in your roster!

What are the best counters for Lugia in Pokémon Go?

As a Flying and Psychic type, Lugia is capable of dealing Psychic, Flying, Dragon, and Water damage. It takes super effective damage from Rock, Ghost, Electric, Ice, and Dark attacks. It's greatest strength, however, is its defense. Lugia is bulky and can take a lot of damage, so you're going to want to focus on heavy hitters to beat the clock. Mega Evolution is definitely going to be your friend here, especially if you can coordinate with the rest of your raid party.

Mega Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Outperforming every other counter for Lugia, Mega Gengar can deal massive damage to Lugia and boost the other Ghost types on the field. As a Poison and Ghost type, Gengar takes increased damage from Lugia's Psychic attacks, but with Lick and Shadow Ball it will take a big chunk of Lugia's HP. If it is possible to safely coordinate with the rest of your Raid party, Mega Gengar is the key to a Ghost based offensive.

Mega Gyarados

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you're looking to run a Dark based offensive, Mega Gyarados fills this role very well. As a Water and Dark type, it resists Psychic and Water type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Bite and Crunch are the moves you'll want your Mega Gyarados to know and be sure to coordinate with your Raid party if it is safe to do so.

Mega Aerodactyl

Source: The Pokémon Company

For a Rock based offensive, the choice for Mega Pokémon should be Mega Aerodactyl. This Rock and Flying type resists Flying type damage, but takes increased damage from Water type moves. You will want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to focus on Rock types in order to make the most of its Mega Boost. If you're bringing Mega Aerodactyl to this fight, you'll want it to know Rock Throw and Rock Slide.

Mega Houndoom

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Mega Pokémon, Mega Houndoom is a Fire and Dark type. It takes double damage from Lugia's Water type attack, but only quarter damage from its Psychic attacks. Plus, it will boost other Dark types on the field. It's a little more accessible than Mega Gengar, having been introduced sooner. Snarl and Foul Play is the moveset you'll want your Mega Houndoom to know.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Legendary Pokémon first discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Zekrom was introduced to Pokémon Go in the midst of a global pandemic and so has very limited availability. Some players don't even have one, much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you can bring this Electric and Dragon type along to fight Lugia, it takes reduced damage from both Water and Flying type attacks, but double damage from Dragon type attacks. You'll want your Zekrom to know Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Mega Manectric

Source: The Pokémon Company

For an Electric based offensive, Mega Manectric is the ideal choice to lead your team. As a pure Electric type, it takes reduced damage from Flying type attacks and it has no weaknesses that Lugia can exploit. If you're bringing Mega Manectric to this fight, you'll want it to know Thunder Fang and Wild Charge, and be sure to coordinate with your Raid party to make the most of it's Electric type Mega Boost.

Magnezone

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of the Gen I's Magnemite, Magnezone is a great counter for Lugia. Magnemite Candy is easy enough to obtain, and even though you can only evolve it when using a Magnetic Lure Mod, one Lure Mod is good for as many Magnezone as you want to evolve. As an Electric and Steel type, it takes reduced damage from Dragon and Psychic attacks, and even less damage from Flying, making it last a long time against Lugia. The moveset you'll want is Spark and Wild Charge.

Darkrai

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Dark type Pokémon, Darkrai performs very well against Lugia and, unlike most Mythical Pokémon, it has had widespread availability in Pokémon Go being feature in Legendary Raids for Halloween. As a pure Dark type, it has no weaknesses Lugia can exploit and takes quarter damage from Lugia's Psychic type attacks. You'll want Snarl for your Darkrai's Fast Attack, and either Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse for the Charged Attack. Generally, Shadow Ball does more damage, especially if you have a Mega Gengar on the field. However if there is a Mega Houndoom or Mega Gyarados on the field, you'll want Dark Pulse to take advantage of the Dark type Mega Boost.

Origin Forme Giratina

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh Region of Gen IV, Origin forme Giratina is another great counter for Lugia thanks to its movepool including Shadow Ball. This Ghost and Dragon type Legendary has been in Raids a couple times now and it shares Candy with Altered forme Giratina, so most players have at least one powered up. It takes half damage from Lugia's Water type attack, but double damage from it's Dragon type attack. If you are bringing Giratina to this fight, you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Raikou

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of Ho-Oh's Legendary Beasts, Raikou has been available through Raids, Research Breakthrough Rewards, and even as a Shadow Pokémon forced to fight for the infamous Team GO Rocket's Giovanni. You probably have a few in your roster so it's a great option for this Raid. As an Electric type, it has no weaknesses for Lugia to exploit and resists Lugia's Flying type attack. The fast move Volt Switch and the charged move Wild Charge are the moves you'll want for your Raikou.

Mega Ampharos

Source: The Pokémon Company

Mega Manectric is the better choice, but Mega Ampharos is still a solid lead for an Electric based offensive in this raid. As an Electric and Dragon type, it takes increased damage from Lugia's Dragon type move, but resists both Flying and Water. You'll want your Mega Ampharos to know Volt Switch and Zap Cannon and be sure to coordinate with your Raid party if it safe to do so.

Thundurus (Therian forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Forces of Nature, Therian forme Thundurus performs very well against Lugia. Although the Therian formes haven't been available as often, both Therian and Incarnate formes use the same Candy, so most active players have the resources to power it up. As an Electric and Flying type, Thundurus resists Lugia's Flying type moves and has no weaknesses it can exploit. Bite and Thunderbolt are the moves you'll want your Thundurus to know in this fight; however, if paired with Mega Manectric or Mega Ampharos, Volt Switch works really well too.

Yveltal

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal performs very well against Lugia. This Dark and Flying type takes reduced damage from Psychic type moves and has no weaknesses Lugia can exploit. Unfortunately, Yveltal has only had one run in raids, so many players lack the Candy to power it up; however, if you have one, you'll want Sucker Punch for its fast move and Dark Pulse for its charged move.

Hoopa (Confined)

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa also performs very well in this raid, but specifically its Unbound forme. It's a Psychic and Ghost type, giving it ressitance to Psychic type damage. Unfortunately, Hoopa is extremely limited, with players only able to get one per account and only if they completed a Timed Research line during the Season of Mischief. Fortunately, its Confined forme is the base state and even if you've already spent the Candy and Stardust changing formes, its Unbound forme can still perform well against Lugia. Astonish and Shadow Ball is the moveset you'll want your Hoopa to know for this fight.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Gen II pseudo-Legendary Tyranitar is another excellent counter for Lugia. Tyranitar is a Dark and Rock type, letting it hit two of Lugia's weaknesses. It will resist Flying and Psychic type damage, but Water type moves will deal super effective damage to it. In a vacuum, Bite and Stone Edge are the ideal moves for this fight; however with a Mega Boost, Smack Down or Crunch could also work well. Plus, Tyranitar has been available in many ways, including a Community Day, so most active players have at least one or two already powered up.

Zarude

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Mythical Pokémon, Zarude performs well against Lugia. As a Dark and Grass type, it will take super effective damage from Lugia's Flying type moves, but it resists Water and Psychic type damage. Unfortunately, like Hoopa, Zarude is limited to one per account and only by completing a previous Timed Research line, so many players don't have one. Still, if you are bringing Zarude to this fight, Bite and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want it to know.

Hydreigon

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least is Gen V pseudo-Legendary, Hydreigon. This Dark and Dragon type resists Psychic and Water type damage, but if your Lugia knows Dragon Tail, that will deal super effective damage. Most active players have have had the chance to add Hydreigon to their roster thanks to it being featured in several events, eggs, and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter. Bite and Dark Pulse are the ideal moves for Hydreigon in this fight.

Backups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

Hoopa (Unbound) with Astonish and Shadow Ball

Mega Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles forme) with Snarl and Wild Charge

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Alolan Golem with Rock Throw and Wild Charge

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avanlache

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Regigigas with Hidden Power and Giga Impact

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Stone Edge

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Aggron with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Note: Shadow Raikou, Shadow Tyranitar, and Shadow Magnezone outperform every non-Mega Pokémon on the list . However, as there are many Mega options, type is really important in this raid. A same type Mega Boost can make Pokémon perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Lugia in Pokémon Go?

Lugia is a tough Raid because its defense is just so high. Beating the clock is the real challenge here. Even with top level Trainers and the best circumstances, you'll still need three, but for lower level Trainers or those without Mega or Shadow counters, you'll want at least four or five.

Weather Conditions that could impact this Raid include:

Windy Weather will boost Lugia's Dragon, Psychic, and Flying type moves.

Rainy Weather will boost Lugia's Water type move, as well as your Electric type counters.

Fog will boost your Ghost and Dark type counters

Snow will boost your Ice type counters

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters.

Questions about taking on Lugia in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Lugia? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Best Portable Battery Packs so you can keep your phone charged while you tackle this Raid.