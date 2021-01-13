Although January's Community Day in Pokémon Go hasn't happened yet, Niantic has already announced the details for February. February's Community Day will spotlight Roselia, the Thorn Pokémon. This Grass and Poison type originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III has both an evolution and a baby stage which were added in Gen IV. It's baby stage, Budew will be hatching from 2KM Eggs and Trainers will be able to earn Sinnoh Stones for evolving Roserade by completing Timed Research tasks. Any Roserade evolved during Community Day will know not one, but two Community Day exclusive moves: Bullet Seed and a Fire type Weather Ball.

Additional bonuses for Community Day will include:

Increased Shiny rates for Budew, Roselia, and Roserade

Quarter Hatch distance

Timed Research tasks

Limited Community Day box in the PokéShop featuring an Elite Fast TM

A paid Special Research story, Stop and Smell the Roselia

Snapshot Surprises

As with the last several Community Days, this will be a Play at Home edition, featuring six hours of play, and increased efficacy and duration for Incense.

Which of these bonuses are you most excited for? Do you have room in your party for a Grass and Poison type with a killer Fire type move? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!