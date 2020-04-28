At its core, Pokémon Go has always been about getting players up and moving, traveling to places of local interest, and meeting up with Pokémon fans from all over. Go is even in the name! So, in a time of social distancing, shelter in place orders, and so many quarantined, Pokémon Go and games like it have really had to adapt their gameplay to keep players safe. In March 2020, this meant canceling Community Day for the first time in over two years. It was a hard choice to make because now, more than ever, we need community, but it was also the right choice. So, when just a little over a month later, Niantic announced Community Day had been rescheduled, many players (myself included) were skeptical. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo What worked? While I was admittedly skeptical of the concept of Community Day: Stay at Home Edition, I feel like a lot of what Niantic did here worked really well. I was able to complete the special research, catch and evolve a Shiny Abra, and power up my Alakazam within the first hour. What's more, I actually had more fun than I expected despite not being able to leave my home. Paid special research story

Source: iMore/Casian Holly

While I have had my reservations about requiring players to spend real money for important in game features, the paid special research, Investigating Illusions was, in my opinion, the biggest success of this first Community Day: Stay at Home Edition. At only $1 USD (or local equivalent) it was affordable, and every aspect of the research was easy to complete without needing to leave the house. A four step Special Research, Investigating Illusions involved mostly catching Abra, but also had steps for powering up Pokémon, transfering Pokémon, and evolving Pokémon. The most difficult step was making three Great Curveball throws - which is to say, it wasn't difficult at all. Completing the entire research came with a ton of rewards too, including: Ten Poké Balls

60 Abra Candies

Two Abra encounters

One Kadabra encounter

One Alakazam encounter

Three Incense

One Rocket Radar

Five Silver Pinap Berries

Five Golden Razz Berries

Three Rare Candies

One Poffin

13,000 Stardust

4,000 XP That's a whole lot of stuff for just one dollar! It certainly wasn't the same as walking for miles on Community Day, spinning tons of PokéStops and gyms along the way, but it did help to make the whole event more rewarding. Live tweeting Hey, Trainers! Just because the community is physically apart doesn't mean we can't spend Community Day together! Welcome to the start of our 24-hour coverage of #PokemonGOCommunityDay! 🔮 pic.twitter.com/wEh0kk2jVY — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 24, 2020 Community Day has always been about bringing together local Pokémon Go players. Whether at a local park or at the mall, every Community Day I would set out with my family, and we would undoubtedly run into friends and make new ones as we all gathered to catch Pokémon. The idea of carrying out Community Day without being able to meet up with other players seemed antithetical to the very concept. While it definitely wasn't the same, I have to give huge props to Niantic's social networking team. They began tweeting, retweeting, and engaging with players from all around the world as soon as Community Day began in the earliest time zones and didn't stop until the last Abra had been caught. For 24 straight hours, they engaged with the global community and encouraged players stuck at home to connect in a different, but still fulfilling way. Extended incense Another huge win for this first Community Day: Stay at Home Edition, the boosted Incense was key. While I usually use Incense on Community Day anyways, it was absolutely necessary while playing from home. The parks and malls where I usually play on Community Day all have several PokéStops each with Lure Mods the entire event, so there are always more Pokémon than anyone can catch. Between the boosted efficacy of Incense and the extended timer, I was able to be constantly catching Abra the entire time I had that Incense running. There was always at least one on screen, not to mention more than a few other Pokémon worth my time. Photobombing

Source: iMore/Casian Holly