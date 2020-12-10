Today, Niantic announced the return of the Regi trio to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. Regirock, Registeel, and Regice, the original three Titan Pokémon, will each get two days of Raids this month, during which they will appear alongside Kyurem. The Regi Trio can be encountered on the following days from 6 AM to 10 PM local time:

Regirock will appear in Legendary Raids on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Registeel will appear in Legendary Raids on Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Regice will appear in Legendary Raids on Saturday, December 26 and Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Led by the Legendary Normal type, Regigigas, the Legendary Titans include the original Regi Trio, and two new Titans, Regielecki and Regidrago, who were introduced in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield. Regielecki and Regidrago have yet to make their Pokémon Go debut and Regigigas has had very limited availability. However, Regirock, Registeel, and Regice have been available multiple times and have already had their Shiny formes unlocked. Still, this will be a great opportunity for those who missed them previously or have yet to encounter their Shiny variants.

Will you be making an attempt at catching Shiny Regis this month? Keep an eye out for our updated Raid guides on Regirock, Registeel, and Regice, and make sure you check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!