What you need to know
- A report says Chinese-made OLED displays will be used in 2020 iPhones.
- BOE is the company lined up.
- It will be the first time the company has made OLED displays for Apple.
Some of Apple's 2020 iPhones will use Chinese OLED displays for the first time, according to a new report. BOE will supply the parts after successfully negotiating with Apple throughout the last two years.
The RPRNA report (via 9to5Mac) has BOE joining Samsung as an OLED partner, with LG also coming online in 2021.
BOE will supply OLED displays for the iPhones in 2020, more than LG and less than Samsung.
BOE recently become the global leader of the TV LCD panel and now the company has shifted its focus to OLED panels.
According to the Korean media reports, BOE's OLED screen will give a strong competition to Samsung in the next 2 years. BOE may start shipping the OLED panels to Apple in 2020. According to the South Korean analysts, BOE will ship 45 million OLED panels for the iPhone in 2021.
Samsung will still keep the bulk of iPhone orders, but the orders have dropped last year. Samsung has been the biggest OLED display supplier to Apple's iPhone in 2017.
BOE already makes LCD screens for both iPads and MacBooks and has been working to win Apple's OLED business for some considerable time. The clincher appears to have been BOE's ability to use a similar next-generation OLED technology to that which Samsung already uses. It's that technology that is currently used in Apple's flagship iPhones.
Apple often likes to make sure that it uses multiple companies during the manufacturing of its products to avoid becoming too reliant on one company or country. This move is just the latest example of that desire.
