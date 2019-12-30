BOE will supply OLED displays for the iPhones in 2020, more than LG and less than Samsung.

BOE recently become the global leader of the TV LCD panel and now the company has shifted its focus to OLED panels.

According to the Korean media reports, BOE's OLED screen will give a strong competition to Samsung in the next 2 years. BOE may start shipping the OLED panels to Apple in 2020. According to the South Korean analysts, BOE will ship 45 million OLED panels for the iPhone in 2021.

Samsung will still keep the bulk of iPhone orders, but the orders have dropped last year. Samsung has been the biggest OLED display supplier to Apple's iPhone in 2017.