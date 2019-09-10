If you missed today's Apple event — or maybe you want to relive it — the company has posted the presentation in its entirety on YouTube. If you just want the summary of what happened today, we've got you covered.

The video comes in at 1:42 (or 102 minutes), about the length of a feature-length movie. In that time, Apple crams in plenty of exciting announcements, from pricing for its new services to details for the iPhone 11 Pro.

What you won't find in the video are things like Apple's rumored tracker or its 16-inch MacBook Pro. These devices were MIA at its September event, along with many other things we thought Apple might announce.

If you'd rather not watch the video on YouTube, you can head over to Apple's website to check it out. Your choice. But since you're already here, why not play the embed above?