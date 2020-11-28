Now you can save up to 40% with this Cyber Monday deal on the popular 12-ounce Horizon Camp Mug.

When you're not actually on a bike or running a marathon, you want a well-insulated mug for enjoying your beverage of choice. The CamelBak Horizon Camp mug is constructed from insulated stainless steel. The double-wall vacuum-insulated mug keeps your hot drinks hot and your cold drinks cold. It's perfect for camping or just using around the house.

Keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold with this double-walled vacuum-insulated stainless steel mug. The durable powder coat keeps it looking good and the tri-mode lid lets you control the flow of liquid and seals tightly to avoid spills. It's even dishwasher-safe!

The name CamelBak is virtually synonymous with hydration. It all started with inventor/cyclist Michael Eidson MacGyvering an IV, tube sock, and clothespin into a new way to stay hydrated during a grueling 100-mile bicycle race. That device evolved into the CamelBak hydration packs the company is known for.

The mug's powder coat finish is strong and durable. The tri-mode tumbler lid slides open for ultimate flow control. When the lid is closed, it's spill-resistant. The mug has a non-slip silicone pad on the bottom, which provides a soft landing on surfaces to avoid scratches and spills.

The CamelBak Horizon Camp Mug is conveniently dishwasher safe and free of BPA, BPS, and BPF. It comes in several colors, but the white colorway has the deepest discount right now.

The CamelBak Horizon Camp Mug makes a great stocking stuffer for the outdoorsperson or coffee lover in your life. It would actually be a great item for that office gift exchange, since it's the kind of gift that just about anyone can appreciate.