As part of the Go Beyond update Niantic announced today, Pokémon Go will soon have Seasons that reflect the real world seasons. Much like Dynamic Weather, Seasons will boost the appearance of certain Pokémon. This will impact the Pokémon that spawn in the Wild, hatch from Eggs, and can be battled in Raids. While most Pokémon will still have a chance of appearing all year long, it will be very difficult to encounter some Pokémon out of the Season during which they are boosted. The Seasons will also be different based on which hemisphere you are playing in. The first Season, A Season of Celebration, will feature winter related Pokémon in the Northern Hemisphere and summer related Pokémon in the Southern Hemisphere. One special Pokémon, Deerling, will appear year round with its forme changing to reflect the current Season.

Additionally, Seasons will have a direct impact on Mega Pokémon. The Mega Pokémon that can be challenged in Mega Raids will change with the Season, giving players plenty of time to challenge them without having them all available at once. Seasons will also feature limited time windows where specific Pokémon species can be more easily Mega Evolved and will get their stats boosted even higher from Mega Evolution. Seasons will also be tied to the Pokémon Go Battle League. Each Go Battle League season from here on out will line up with the current Season of the year.

The first Season, A Season of Celebration will begin Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 8 AM local time. Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region of Gen VI will make their Pokémon Go debut! During this Season, Trainers will have a series of events focused on each of the different Pokémon regions. At the end of the Season, Niantic has teased a brand new global event experience.

Are you excited to see the Seasons coming to Pokémon Go? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be well equipped on your Pokémon Journey!