Altigo is offering a number of its accessories with discounts of up to 67% for today only at Amazon. The sale features several protective cases for iPhone models, as well as power banks, headphones, and more.

If you've got a new iPhone, you'll want to protect it. In this sale you can do just that from only $6.99 with cases for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone 8 having 50% knocked off their usual prices. Each features a clear back so the color of your device shines through and a shock-absorbent bumper around the outer edge to protect from drops. The cases are slim enough to remain compatible with your wireless charger. There are also silicone cases in the sale from $9.99 for each model.

If you want to charge up your iPhone on the go, this sale has you covered with $31 off Altigo's 26800mAh Power Bank. It has 3 USB outputs and can recharge your phone or tablet multiple times over before needing to be topped up. When it's empty, you can use Micro-USB or USB-C to refill it. There are also 20100mAh models with integrated Lightning or USB-C cables for just $30 if you want to leave your own cable at home.

Altigo is also offering its headphones at a discount. Its Bluetooth Active Noise-Canceling over-ear headphones are half off at $35 and its sporty neckband earphones are just $20 for today only.

These deals expire at the end of the day, so check out the whole promotion and stock up for less while you can.

See at Amazon

