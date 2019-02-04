The Anker PowerWave 10W Wireless Charger is down to just $12.99 at Amazon. That's $9 off its usual price and a match for the all-time low sale price it fell to over the holiday shopping period.

The well-reviewed Qi-certified charging pad can power up any Qi-enabled smartphone including the newest Samsung Galaxy series, the latest iPhone models, Google Pixel 3, and many more. If you want an easy way to ensure your phone's battery remains full, add one of these charging pads to your desk or nightstand and you can simply rest the phone and get that battery to 100%. The wireless charger provides power at up to 10W so can fast charge any compatible device.

It's worth noting that your $13 does not get you a wall charger. You can use the existing one from your smartphone or pick up an extra one using the money you save.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.