Odds are that your iPhone is your primary camera these days, and that means it holds a ton of memories on it. No one wants to lose all of those, but we are also forgetful humans who sometimes don't properly back up our phones. SanDisk has a solution for this, and right now it's down to just $33.75 at Amazon — its best price to date.

The SanDisk iXpand Base has 64GB of internal storage and automatically backs up your photos each night when you plug your phone in, and it charges it. With 15W of power output, your iPhone will charge rapidly while connected, and the device itself isn't overly large so you can keep it on your nightstand or desk without an issue.

It can automatically back up your iPhone's photos, videos, and contacts every time you charge. There are no monthly fees involved. It works with your Apple Lightning cable on phones iPhone 5 or greater with iOS 10 and up.

If you need more storage space, the 128GB model is also on sale at $69.99 — around a dollar off its all-time low price.

