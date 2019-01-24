Ghostek's Atomic Slim transparent cases for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max are currently on sale at Amazon for as low as $9.90 when you enter promo code 4KZROQQR during checkout. That'll save you over $20 off the regular price of these recently released cases, and luckily the code is valid on all color options (black, gold, pink, and red). Some of the cases are already beginning to sell out, so be sure to place your order ASAP if you're interested.

The Atomic Slim case features shock-absorbing raised rubber corners to protect your screen during a fall, along with an industrial strength aluminum alloy frame and a thermoplastic inner skin. It's equipped with a polycarbonate scratch-resistant transparent backing too, along with a lifted bezel to provide additional protection for your screen. It gives your phone the ability to withstand drops from over six feet high too, plus it supports wireless charging.

A screen protector would make the perfect addition to today's order if you don't have one already, so you'll want to consider that as well.

