Amazon currently has Apple's iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case on sale for just $78.29. That's the best price we've seen in over a year and is over $20 off its regular price. The discount currently only applies to the black version with the red model down to $92.

The Smart Battery case helps ensure that your phone is never dead by providing additional power to it without you even having to turn it on. Combined with the Smart Battery Case, your iPhone 7 will give you up to 22 hours of battery life for browsing the web, up to 24 hours of watching video, and 26 hours of talk time. The case is actually compatible with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, however you will not be able to use the wireless charging function of the newer handset with the case on.

If your iPhone 7 or 8 doesn't last as long as you wish it did, be sure to grab one of these right now as this deal likely won't last long.

Apple, of course, recently released its Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. We have written up all you need to know about them if you want to boost the battery of your new iPhone.

